Patrick T. Hare

Passed away on May 2, 2024 at the age of the 74. Pat was born on August 31, 1949 in Milwaukee to the late Arthur and Margaret. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army to proudly serve our country during the Vietnam war. After being honorably discharged, he joined the Postal Service and worked as a distribution clerk for 25 years. On June 26th 1976 he married the love of his life, Joellyn. They lived in the Milwaukee area until 2004. Then moved to the Wausau area to live out their lives in retirement. Pat enjoyed spending time in the yard landscaping, fishing with his sons, watching sports, and listening to music.

Pat was a loving husband to Joellyn. Beloved dad of Elliott and Nicholas (Shannon). Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers Robert and Michael.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11 at BRAINARD FUNERAL HOME, 5712 Memorial Ct., Weston, from 3pm until the time of the service at 4 pm. Interment with Military Honors will be held on Monday, May 13 at 1pm at Northwoods National Cemetery, Harshaw, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat’s name may be made to the ASPCA.

Marla A. Tobalsky

Marla Ann (Priebe) Tobalsky, 73, of Wausau, WI, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Born to Ruby (Cherney) Priebe and Russell Priebe on July 11, 1950, in West Bend, WI, Marla grew to be a self-professed tomboy who loved waterskiing at Seven Island Lake at her family cabin (affectionally named “Shalanary” — a compilation of the ends of the names of MarLa and her 3 sisters: MarSha, MarNa, and MaRy).

From 1970–1992, she was married to Jack Tobalsky, whom she remained close friends with and who survives her. Together, they ran Tobalsky Express, collected antiques, and raised their twin children: John (Corinne) Tobalsky and Sarah Thurs. They enjoyed family trips to fishing cabins, Florida beaches, and watching Sarah dance and John play baseball and run track.

An avid reader, Marla could always be found with a book (and a Coke) in her hand. She never stopped loving the lake and was thrilled to move to her own home on Mayflower Lake in Norrie, WI, with her fiancé Michael Costa and their beloved dog Buster. She opened Marla’s Dance Studio in Birnamwood, WI, where she taught dance for 15 years — including teaching her grandchildren: Julianna Ruby (named after Marla’s mother) Thurs and True Louis Thurs. Marla was endlessly proud of the many dance scholarships she awarded, community performances she arranged for residents at Homme Home, and the many lives she touched and friends she made through her dance studio — friends whom she remained connected to long after she retired from teaching in 2012 and moved back to the Wausau area.

Marla deftly completed The New York Times crossword puzzles in ink, and she gifted family, friends, and neighbors with her famous homemade soups, strawberry jam, and Christmas cutouts. She adored spending time with her grandchildren — baking them orange rolls; making loon calls from the dock at her lake; playing Dogopoly; and shopping for personalized Christmas ornaments with their names on them at Art in the Park each year.

An amazing array of friends, family, and neighbors allowed Marla to remain living independently on the lake and in her home in Rib Mountain, where she passed under the care of the Aspirus Hospice program. The family would like to thank all of these dear networks of people whom Marla could rely upon over the years — as well as the dedicated Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice staff who visited her — for their heartfelt care and concern for Marla.

Predeceased by her parents, her brothers Conway (Millie) York and Michael Hanna, her sisters Marna (Hornung) Brouchoud and Mary Kay Gibson, and her fiancé Michael Costa, Marla’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by her children; grandchildren; sister Marsha (Bill) Malak; other Cherney, Priebe, Tobalsky, and Costa family members; her dear friends and former students; and several local communities that were left better for her presence.

A “Celebration of Life” gathering to honor Marla Ann Tobalsky will tentatively take place in July 2024. Details to be updated on Peterson/Kraemer’s online memorial page for Marla as the date nears.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Women’s Community https://womenscommunity.org/ways-to-help/donate/) or the Humane Society of Marathon County (http://catsndogs.org/make-a-donation/) in Marla’s memory.

Robert A. Buss Sr.

Robert Buss Sr., 94 of Eland, died on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at Rennes Health Rehabilitation Center, Weston.

Robert was born on September 21, 1929, the son of Anton and Victoria (Wojciechowski) Buss. On June 28, 1958, Robert was united in marriage to Alvina Hoppe at St. William Catholic Church, Eland. She preceded him in death on November 22, 2021.

Robert was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War Era and was honored to go on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. He worked for Chicago Northwestern Railroad for over 30 years as a brakeman. He was a member of Holy-Family St. William parish as well as the St. Isidore Council #5008 Knights of Columbus. Robert’s Catholic faith was very important to him.

Robert was an avid Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers and Eland BABA fan. He loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and listening to polka music. Robert loved his many trips with his brothers to play bingo and was very proud of his family and cherished the time spent with them.

Robert is survived by five children, Robert Jr. (Ellen) Buss of Green Bay, Peter (Elizabeth) Buss of Madison, Mary (Leslie) Sullivan of Wisconsin Rapids, Elizabeth Buss of Wausau and Christopher (Kari) Buss of Evansville; eight grandchildren, Andrew (Denna), Steven (Megan), Eric (Maura), Katie, Mike, Erin, Trevor and Gabriel; a brother, Anthony (Christine) Buss Jr and many other relatives and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife; parents and siblings, Mary Jane (Maynard) Zdroik, James (Bernice) Buss and Mike (Sue) Buss.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Holy Family-St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Fr. Matthew Settle will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Wittenberg with military rites conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 am until the time of Mass at the church. There will be a Rosary recited at the church at 8:30AM.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Robert’s name be made to St. Isidore Knights of Columbus or the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Homme Home, Rennes Health & Rehabilitation Center as well as Marshfield Medical Center for the kind and compassionate care given to Robert.

Agnes M. Schlender

Agnes M. Schlender, 91 of Wittenberg, died on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at Homme Home under the care of LeRoyer Hospice.

Agnes was born on October 31, 1932, in Elkhorn, the daughter of Joseph and Mabel (Buck) Thorson.

On February 28, 1953, Agnes was united in marriage to Gordon Schlender at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Morris.

Agnes was a cook for the Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District in 1974 and retired with over 20 years of service at the Wittenberg Elementary. She was part owner of the Dairy King in the 90’s, along with her husband, Gordon, sister, Joanne and Joanne’s husband, Gene. Agnes was very faithful and religious. She enjoyed watching religion-based show as well as the news. Agnes was an amazing cook and always made sure there was plenty of food at family gatherings. Above all, family always came first.

Agnes is survived by her husband, Gordon; children, Mark (Susie) Schlender of Sierra Vista, AZ, Rick (Debbie) Schlender of Pulaski, Terry (Janice) Schlender of De Pere and Lisa (Mark) Schmidt of Wittenberg; nine grandchildren, Erich Schlender, John (Amanda) Schlender, Andrew Schlender, Matthew Schlender, Erin Schlender, Katie (Mike) Zakowski, Tom (Donna) Schlender, Dan (Kelly) Schlender and Brianna Schmidt; 11 great-grandchildren, Wolfgang, Konnor, Avery, Olivia, Ladin, Devin, Ashlyn, Madelynn, Gavyn, Abigail and Eleanor; siblings, Pat Schulz and Jim Thorson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Beverly Radun, Peggy Emmel, Gene Preuss, Sharon Schlender, Genevieve Buck, Roselyn Schultz and Gary (Sandra) Schlender, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Robert Thorson, Tom Thorson, Ronald Thorson, Dennis Thorson and Joann Preuss, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan Schulz, Barbara Thorson, Viola Thorson, Betty Thorson, Rolland (Erna) Schlender, Robert Schlender, Donald Buck, Jim Schultz and Eugene Schlender.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Pastor Sharon Fox Bogen will preside. Visitation will take place on Saturday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family would like to thank Homme Home and LeRoyer Hospice for their kind and compassionate care given to Agnes.

LeRoy F. Tryba

LeRoy F. Tryba, 81 of Hatley, died on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at home under the care of his family.

LeRoy was born on July 3, 1942, in the Town of Germania, the son of Frank and Lillian (Jakubek) Tryba.

On May 19, 1962, LeRoy was united in marriage to Marie Stoltz at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. She preceded him in death on April 23, 2020.

LeRoy worked at Krueger Plastering and at Waupaca Foundry for more than 39 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. LeRoy also collected old coins and made wine. He will always be remembered as being a hard worker who lended a helping hand to everyone. Above all, family was most important to LeRoy.

LeRoy is survived by his children, Debbie Brosman, Diane Tryba, Greg (Sarah) Tryba, Bill (Liz) Tryba and Dennis (Kari) Tryba; son-in-law, Mark Janikowski; 15 grandchildren, Gregory (Chelsea) Brosman, Michael Brosman, Daniel (Sarah) Brosman and Ryan Brosman, Tiffany (Ben) Herzfeldt, Tanner Janikowski, Travis (Renee) Wanta, Cody (BobbiJo Schreiber) Wanta, Breanna (Cody) Hackbarth, Tyler (Sarah) Tryba, Taylor (Colton Belott) Tryba, Heather (Keith) Knaup, Hannah (Bryce Riessner) Tryba, Katie (Dustin) Lueck and Nickolous Tryba; 11 great-grandchildren, James, Brantley, Kylah, Aurora, Everly, Colt, Hudson, Ledger, Wyatt, Rayna and Landon; his beloved fur-babies, Digger and Peanuts; siblings, Audrey Gnoza, Richard (Audrey) Tryba, Mary Jane Randolph, Mike (Janell) Tryba and Charmayne (Brenda) Tryba, as well as other family and friends.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; parents, Frank and Lillian; daughter, Lorrie Janikowski and daughter-in-law, Rose Tryba.

A Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM on Friday, May 10, 2024, at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. A Private Family Service will be held following the service. Rev. Jerome Patric will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.