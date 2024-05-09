WAUSAU – The weather forecasts we see each day are based on an array of meteorological sensing networks and intensive computer modeling. But before the rise of these technologies, forecasts were made by understanding cloud formations and wind directions – something anyone can learn to do.

At 10 a.m. May 10, “Route 51” presents an encore presentation of host Shereen Siewert’s conversation with WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen. They discuss the physical processes driving weather and the global forces that shape our climate system. Can the flap of a butterfly’s wings in Brazil really set off a tornado in Texas? Listen in and find out.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.