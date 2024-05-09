WESTON – D.C. Everest Junior High School students enrolled in the marketing foundations course at the school recently sold custom T-shirts to pay for 25 trees they planted in the forest behind the junior high.

The fundraiser was created as part of a classroom task that called for students to use the marketing skills they learned in class and applying them in the real world.

The students chose to celebrate Arbor Day and raised $338 for their cause, $138 more than their goal. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted with the planting project.