Wausau Pilot & Review

Marathon County officials are advising the public that law enforcement training will be taking place at Nine Mile Forest Unit from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 9.

Specifically, the training will take place in the area of the Nine Mile Forest Unit that is south of Springbrook Road and West of Highway KK. This is a planned training exercise and there is no threat to the public. All activities associated with the training will be carefully managed to ensure the safety of both law enforcement personnel and the public.

Residents and guests near the training area during this time may notice an increased law enforcement presence and activity including training participants dressed in police uniforms or other tactical gear. The training WILL NOT include firing of firearms or other weapons.

In the unlikely event of an emergency incident occurring simultaneously, the Everbridge/Marathon County Alert platform will communicate any emergencies to the public.