MARSHFIELD – A new semi-professional soccer team has found a partner in the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Marshfield.

The Wisconsin Conquerors Football Club, based in Marshfield, is practicing and training at the Marshfield campus as it prepares for its 2024 inaugural season. The team was founded by Dr. Alexander Eddo and is coached by Ricardo Pedro.

“UWSP at Marshfield is excited to welcome the Conquerors to our campus and community,” said Tony Andrews, UWSP at Marshfield campus executive. “We are proud to offer our facilities for the team’s training, weightlifting and practices, as we pride ourselves on our health and wellness programming.”

The club, an expansion team of the National Premier Soccer League, will open the season against the Kansas City Sol at home on May 18 at Greenheck Fieldhouse, 6400 Alderson St. in Weston. Tickets for all home matches are available at https://wisconsinconquerors.org/npsl-tickets. They will also play in the Major Arena Soccer League 2, with an exhibition game against U-19 on May 11 in Marshfield.

Three members of the UWSP Pointer men’s soccer team, current students Zilfi Aliu of Wisconsin Rapids and Riley Stevens of Sun Prairie, and incoming student Shade Kaiser of Stevens Point will also play for the Conquerors.

In addition to partnering with UWSP at Marshfield, the Conquerors are also partnering with the Marshfield Youth Soccer Association to develop players and coaches from the central Wisconsin soccer community.

“Having the Conquerors on the UWSP at Marshfield campus is a great opportunity to support the Marshfield community and inspire future soccer players, coaches and fans,” said UWSP Chancellor Thomas Gibson. “We are glad we can help welcome the new team home.”

Learn more about the Conquerors Football Club at https://www.wisconsinconquerors.org.

Source: UW-Stevens Point