Guns and mental health — two often taboo topics — will be the focus of a free public event in Wausau on May 16, 2024.

“At the Intersection of Firearms and Mental Health” will bring together a collection of people, many of them gun owners, who are working to reduce the number of people taking their lives with firearms.

This will be a frank discussion featuring a firearms industry insider, gun store owner, retired solider, and grandmother sharing how they have helped fellow gun owners address an often-avoided subject.

“Gun owners will listen to other gun owners, vets will listen to vets, law enforcement will listen to other officers, and so on. There is camaraderie and trust,” said Debi Traeder, head of Prevent Suicide Marathon County and a panelist in the event. “If we can change one mind, storage habit, prevent one suicide, that will make the whole evening worth it.”

The event was inspired by a project called ‘Behind The Gun,’ done through the Marquette University’s O’Brien Fellowship in Public Service Journalism.

O’Brien director Dave Umhoefer said the goals of the night are simple yet vital. May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

“We hope this event can spur healthy connections and promote civil discussion around an issue that badly needs it,” he said.

The event will also include informational tables as well as giveaways including a gun safe and locks, lessons, shooting range time and more. To reserve your free ticket, register on Eventbrite:

The event is at UW Center for Civic Engagement, 625 Stewart Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.