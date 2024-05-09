Dear editor,

It saddens me to see the controversy over the ‘potential’ name change of Monk (Botanical) Gardens. As a board member very early on, I fondly remember Mr. Monk coming to the board meetings and enjoying the discussions the members had, throwing out ideas, planning the first fundraisers and all manner of issues a young board needed to discuss. One thing that was never in question was naming the gardens after the donor, Bob Monk.



There is precedent in Wausau in naming organizations after their donors. We recognize some of them in Wausau, as the Carolyn Marks Boys and Girls Club, the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, the Woodson History Museum and YMCA in Weston, the name D.C. Everest on schools.

Bob Monk donated 19 acres of his property for the gardens. He is the ‘Giver.’ The ‘Giver’ should remain honored by his name remaining on the gardens.

Rita Crooks of Wausau

