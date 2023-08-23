Featured properties:
latest stories
Wisconsin home sales plunge as prices continue to soar
Wausau Pilot & Review Low home sales and soaring prices continue to pose significant hurdles for both buyers and sellers, according to a Wisconsin Realtors Association June 2023 report released this week. The current housing market situation is…
What buyers should consider in the current housing market
Rachael Westgate | Wealth of Geeks The winds have turned on the US housing market. Sellers listed 24% fewer homes in October compared to 2021, according to data from Zillow. Fewer people are buying houses though, sales dropping…
How Should Kids Spend Their Holiday Money?
Quiana Darden | Wealth of Geeks Another holiday season is upon us, and if you have children, they're likely racking up the gifts. These presents can range from toys to clothes to gift cards and even cash. The…
Prevail Bank to serve as collection site for city of Wausau tax payments
WAUSAU – Prevail Bank – Wausau has partnered with the city of Wausau to be a property taxes collection site for city of Wausau residents from Dec. 8 through Aug. 5. "It's all about convenience," said Jarrod Spinnato,…
Why does money exist?
M. Saif Mehkari, University of Richmond Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you'd like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do money and trading exist? –…