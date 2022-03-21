3. Housing : I will insist future city developer deals with affordable housing be negotiated to the city and residents’ best long-term interest. In this area, State subsidies and grants should be aggressively sought and welcomed to ease the growing demand and recent losses in Section 42.

2. Critical position city workers who need special skills, qualifications and certifications are being poached by our neighbors. Shoring up staffing is a leadership issue, not a big budget issue, as most departments are budgeted for full agency, we need to aggressively recruit, retain, and train our workforce.

1. Economic Development : We should project that Wausau is open for business and help set priorities for what we are willing to negotiate moving forward. Our priorities should be businesses that can impact JOBS, HOUSING, TAX BASE, and Quality of Life. See my opinion piece on TIF management and the “BUT FOR” Clause: https://wausaupilotandreview.com/2022/03/01/your-letters-wausau-needs-tif-relief-now/

The intermediate and long-term solution will be retrofit to the new treatment plant in August. I support full transparency on the options and costs as they are presented. The fix will not be free.

The first solution is to establish an emergency communications plan for any future hazard or natural disaster. I would have sent the drinking water advisory via US Postal letter to every rate payer (could have included it in the water bill). Included would be a return addressed post card survey to help us collect valuable data by now. A survey could have gauged interest in filters, water, or to find out how many homes have infants who are at the most risk according to the advisory?

An underappreciated factor is housing. Our strategic plan markets Wausau as a great place to live, let’s start by recognizing what that looks like… jobs and amenities are a magnet, but the attracted workforces need housing. We’re lagging in certain ranges of workforce and affordable housing. The Mayor’s Housing Task Force has gotten little support from city council… it’s really a big deal.

Next is making a career with the city a desirable option again with our young high school and college graduates. Part of that is marketing but the other part is structural; city employment should provide a path for education, advancement, and career growth on par with area mills and industry.

Former GE CEO, Jack Welch, said that his VP of Human Resources was the most important staff member in the organization. The relationship and communications between HR Director and department heads is key. I’ve said before, department heads, NOT Councilmembers, are responsible for recruiting, training, and retention. Hiring great leaders in director positions is the first step.

There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Wausau?

If put to a referendum, I would not eliminate the mayoral post in exchange for an executive administrator, rather, the position’s role would change, becoming an arm of Economic Development and promotion of the city.

Another wrinkle I would offer is that the mayor’s position as currently structured is grossly underpaid if we’re looking to attract CEO experienced candidates. If put to a referendum, the salary is likely going to need to be $140,000 to $170,000 to attract an experienced executive administrator.

It was last put to referendum 7-8 years ago, and the administrator idea was voted down about 52/48 as I recall. I think I voted with the majority then, but I cringe every time I hear someone, particularly an alder, say that some issue “was a previous administration” or “previous council mistake” … we heard the argument in debates over the TIF ceiling limits, PFAs, and developer deals gone bad like Mike Frantz, West Side Battery (multiple RFPs), T-Wall on the Riverfront, Great Lakes Cheese, Loss of Funding on Thomas Street, Brewery deal to name a few. Those issues span 3 different mayors, could the continuity and experience of a professional executive administrator help manage the gaps?

The trick with the framing of this question is that it appears to be a vote of no confidence of the mayor at the time the referendum is voted on. I think people should evaluate it more objectively. We have a county executive position we can compare notes with. Does a long-term professional administrator add value in terms of continuity, experience, and “at will” hiring status the council controls?

I will call for a Pro Forma analysis that details success as well as risk. The ROI time can be a little longer for city investments, but the city should not be satisfied with 30-year ROI, the life of many TIDs.

One should complement the other. Gentrification is obviously bad. Balancing priority should be based on need and how it fits with our city mission and strategic plan. We generally don’t build 100% new and abandon the old unless the strategy was to renovate the old area. Some neighborhoods get little attention. Let’s add new in old neighborhoods. Let’s encourage more businesses to locate new or renovated in existing neighborhoods that need a boost? Kwik Trip understands this philosophy.

Thoughtful stewards should be able to manage costs efficiently and provide enhanced services to more citizens. Rib Mountain and their big box stores spend money on parking lots to subsidize free parking for cars. They see that as a value, but currently, bus service doesn’t provide the same perceived value; we need to start those conversations with our neighboring cities in earnest.

Next, if I were mayor, starting tomorrow, I would advertise nation-wide for a creative and experienced transit director. Department heads, not council members, are key to the success of every division in the city. Creative cities are using ride sharing and smaller vehicle point to point services and saving money. This could help fill the gaps in the transit fixed route system if not eliminate it.

How do you feel about the transportation options available in our city? Can all our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what would you do to improve transportation?

Residents need an easy path to get information; I would call to boost city use of multi-level media press releases for issues affecting a lot of residents. We can’t rely on the city webpage as the sole informant, for various reasons, we need to partner with our local media outlets.

3. Stability of reserves is getting better, but the trend needs to continue as there’s always the temptation to expand services and staff at the expense of reserves and projected revenue… and borrowing should not be considered revenue for street maintenance. Never. Street maintenance is like shaving, you’ve got to do a little bit every day, budget for it.

2. ARPA funds should be treated as windfall revenue, not windfall spending. Federal ARPA rules have a “Lost Revenue” category that allows cities to use the funds to recover revenue lost due to Covid. The benefit of this category is that it adds flexibility for debt service and existing capital improvement priorities; it also enhances efficiency of administration.

1. Start with the 10-Year Budget Plan for capital projects: When administration and council spending priorities change dramatically in the short term, it requires juggling and deferring previously planned events. For example, building two new fire stations at the same time disrupts long term planning for other projects. Large capital expenditures should not be a surprise; properly layering them into long range planning is the logical start.

Jesse Kearns

Jesse Kearns

Occupation: Inside Sales Representative, Heartland Business Systems (HBS)

Prior political experience, if any: Student Senator, Student Government Association (SGA), UW Marathon County 2012

If elected, what three steps would you take to put our city on firmer financial footing?

The city does not appear to lack the funds it needs to do what we ought to do for the people of Wausau, but we need to revisit our priorities when it comes to where that money goes and how much more of it we will continue to add to the purse of projects that appear to have unending needs for upping the ante. To do this we need to

1.) Put forth meaningful policy that ensures transparency in all public projects and limits the amount any given project can be invested in beyond its proposed budget without strict oversight by the council.

2.) We must reevaluate our policies surrounding TIF districts and the spending that relies on them, taking a hard look at what these funds were intended to do and how far we have drifted from those intentions, no matter how well meaning.

3.) We should strongly consider a proposal to add an elected Treasurer to our roster of local officials to foster a sense of service and devotion to the public where our fiscal realities reside. Why Wausau does not have an elected Treasurer when the smallest municipalities in the county around us do is not clear to me and should be visited as something we may benefit from greatly.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in our community?

If we expect people to take more than a skeptical and adversarial discourse with the city’s government we are going to have to regain the trust of the residents that has been lost due to a lack of public engagement when decisions have been made behind closed doors. Our community has seen a local government try to dodge soil testing at Riverside Park to simply save face and/or to protect local private interests, in addition to local agencies appearing to withhold information about the levels of PFAS in our water either out of ignorance or an infantilization by decision makers at the wheel on larger projects. Working with local community leaders who are willing to enter into relations with City Council is a step in the right direction. What these leaders say matters and winning their trust can go a long way in rekindling relations with a population that feels a lot of anxiety about things being done with little to no attempt to seek out their perspectives. Doing right by the people by actively engaging them on decision that affect them directly from here on out is a start.

How do you feel about the transportation options available in our city? Can all our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what would you do to improve transportation?

Wausau’s transportation system is clearly driver-centric and the public transportation options are abysmal according to the city bus drivers who are at the heart of it. The buses are outdated and under maintained. The routes do not connect the greater Wausau area, nor do the take riders to the industrial hubs far from downtown that many people rely on for gainful employment. According to one local area driver the funds that were made available due to the pandemic were not well utilized and he found himself coming up with adhoc solutions to airflow concerns on his bus in place of real investment that offered a real solution. Many constituents who rely on our bus system have spoken to the infrequent pickup times causing them to waste a lot of time orchestrating being much too early or having to adjust to being late in response. When opportunities to spend wisely on our public transit system we need to be brave enough to see them through instead of leaning on a sense of fiscal responsibility that appears to apply more strongly to those programs that serve community members who face the most adversity.

What’s more important for our city right now: Building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing our existing homes and storefronts?

This question creates a false dichotomy. I think both of these options can occur to varying degrees, so long as we are intentional in looking at what it means for our community, not basing our decisions on the successes of cities we have nothing in common with. The economic theory that building newer, higher end properties for high paid professionals will somehow lead to a stabilization in mid to lower range rent only works if the housing market is completely saturated and the local economy is rife with young, well paid professionals who want to spend more but simply can’t. Local developers have openly said that building more than a dozen or so high end housing units in a short period of time will put them in the unwanted position of have them compete with one another and cut into profits. Wausau doesn’t have the kind of booming economy required for theories like this one to be successful, and we need to keep that in mind when we consider which projects should receive public support and investment.

The city needs to work directly with landlords and renters to find out how their very different sets of needs can be met in an equitable fashion. If the landlords who own dozens of properties in the area want the city’s support in maintaining and renewing their properties, those landlords should want the city to inspect their properties to help them understand whether or not the properties are suitable for the tenants who pay to live in them. Additionally, renters need to be protected from predatory and negelant behaviors as much as the landlords need to be able to have reasonable expectations that their property will not be consistently devalued because of poor relations with tenants. If the city can broker these relationships by being engaged with these individuals, it is my belief that we could see existing structures being beautified, while at the same time private investors can feel confident and comfortable building new structures that are reasonable and affordable.

If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing?

As our city continues to develop it is crucial that we encourage and incentivize those who are doing the development to hire local labor whenever possible. It shouldn’t be too much to ask that developers have environmental impacts well defined in their planning, as well a willingness to make public any risks to public health that are unearthed as they engage the project, such as the discovery of contaminants in the soil or groundwater. The city shouldn’t be afraid to engage in projects that will benefit residents, but steps should be taken to avoid potential conflicts of interest that put decision makers in a position to profit from their involvement in projects they possess the power to greenlight or put on hold with their authority.

Which does the city need more: A city administrator, or a mayor? Why?

If we begin to rationalize diminishing public accountability for our local decision makers by removing the voters from the process we only further remove any sense of ownership that the people might feel when it comes to their connection to their community. If the city has expectations about the qualifications of their leadership they have the ability to vote for the candidates that meet those criteria, rather than being beholden to an appointment or a role that could be said to have no term limit whatsoever. A city administrator would not have to concern themselves with the interests of the people in a way that makes them liable for their decisions, nor does it foster a need for transparency and potentially obfuscates the processes they utilize to make decisions for the public. We have the opportunity to replace a mayor if we are dissatisfied with their performance at the interval of each election. The process of hiring a city administrator, even when well defined, could easily lead to more and more financially driven outcomes, leaving social concerns without a home in city business. Ultimately, the arguments being made about the advantages of city administrator over a mayor rely heavily on the assumption that if cities were run like businesses there would be less room for shady dealings, despite there being no evidence this is the case, while also failing to acknowledge the fact that many businesses operate outside of ethical boundaries with impunity, precisely because their focus is on profits and not people. Wausau in particular has had its fair share of questionable decision making by its highest elected office…but Wausonians chose to elect a replacement and have done so in moments where their best interests were not being looked after. This tradition is one that has merit in our community and should remain.

There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Wausau?

As someone who recently graduated from college and moved back to Wausau, I was discouraged by the lack of diverse opportunity and wage stagnation I believe is present in the area. I was lucky enough to find work with a Little Chute company that has an office in Wausau that saw its ribbon cutting in November of 2021 and can offer upward mobility, competitive pay, and a flexible schedule. This is not the norm here and many of the careers in the area offer annual raises, but lack a variety of lateral and upward growth for employees, though that’s not to say these jobs don’t exist. The city can encourage employers by incentivizing them to bring their business to the area, but when this is done we need to be highly engaged with the companies and should expect a return on our investment in the form of detailed plans on how they will reinvest and grow, adding employment opportunities to residents or candidates who would consider moving to the area. This is made all the more difficult with the advent of remote work being on the rise, but if we can maintain a reasonable cost of living and implement standards for normalizing and promoting employers offering a living wage, people will consider Wausau when they think of where they want to settle down when geography isn’t a concern for their employment.

What is the best solution to the city’s drinking water problem?

Research and collaboration with cities that have faced PFAS and other similar issues and seen success, while looking at those cities who have failed and learning from them as well. Actively seeking federal assistance and relief to minimize the financial burden that could end up being the driving force in one decision or another, often lending towards a cheaper solution rather than the most effective one. We also need to address social anxieties by testing at reasonable intervals to show progress when solutions are implemented. In the interim of a tangible larger solution it is imperative that clean water is made available to those who cannot afford alternatives to the tap until we get to a place we can agree is safe beyond the shadow of a doubt. We are going to have to face the fact that we have a water treatment plant that is still in the process of being built that does nothing to deal with the level of PFAS that has been discovered in Wausau’s water supply. How we handle possible alterations to a project currently underway could present itself as an opportunity to show the city we can pivot when public health is a factor, beginning to rebuild community confidence one step at a time.

What are the top three challenges you see Wausau facing in the next four years?

PFAS contamination in our water will be a source of concern long after we come up with a means to reduce levels to what could be considered “harmless” levels, because of the anxiety that we simply don’t know how long we’ve been exposed to increased levels and what that exposure means to our collective health long term. We should begin planning for what could be an increased need for healthcare outcomes in the future. There will also need to be an effort to restore public trust in those who are meant to ensure things like this don’t happen and are acknowledged as a real threat and not simply written off as nothing to be concerned about.

Affordable housing and increasing rent costs weigh heavily on the residents of Wausau, taking the greatest toll on those who are living on wages that are more or less stagnate and who have little opportunity to alter their financial situation. The various developments that have occurred and are in various processes throughout the city that are meant to address this problem may not offset those properties that have offered subsidized housing in the area that are coming to the end of their agreements. As those individuals who have benefited from the opportunities these subsidies generated find themselves in alternative situations without those protections, the number of people seeking affordable housing may outpace the solutions we’ve attempted to implement. We need to get out ahead of this and seek to better understand the underlying conditions that cause this problem to persist.

Wausau’s recent reckoning with a less than equitable past when it comes to the treatment of minority populations through the We are Wausau referendum was a step in the right direction when it comes to how the city deals with diversity and inclusion. While this is an important start, we have seen the recent placement of Afghan refugee families has already generated some controversy and the city needs to stay committed to our aspirations if we are going to succeed at helping these folks feel welcome and at home in our community. In the past when Wausau saw an increase in refugee resettlement a lot of the city’s problems were placed squarely on the backs of supposed cultural differences between the majority white population and the minority groups who made their way into the area. If we repeat the mistakes of our past or fail to rise to the challenge of giving our Afghan brothers and sisters the chance they deserve to make a life here, we will do real damage to possible growth this area could experience by embracing diversity and the prosperity that comes from communities that have done so before us. We have the potential to face this challenge and come out ahead, if we commit to working together.

What else would you like voters to know about you?

Born and raised in Wausau, I’ve never seen the city so ready to commit to real change, but we are going to have to be brave enough to take the calculated risks progress requires. I believe in our ability to look beyond our old ways to find better, more inclusive and equitable solutions that ensure growth of our collective best interest. If we can bring the voices of all community members to the table at city hall, we can earn the attention required to truly call ourselves a community for all.