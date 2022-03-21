Wausau Pilot & Review asked all candidates in contested races to answer a series of questions, some of which were submitted by readers. The election is April 5.
Candidates who chose not to respond are noted. Only candidates in contested races are profiled. Responses by each candidate, which are presented in alphabetical order within each district, have been published without editing.
District 1
John Kroll, 38
Occupation: Energy Auditor/Rater
Prior political experience, if any: No elected official experience. Appointed to two city of Wausau committee positions
How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in our community?
Community engagement is critical in the democratic process. I’ve taken the initiative to schedule three candidate meet and greets in my district at local businesses that gives residents the opportunity to meet me in person. If the events haven’t worked for people, I’ve been knocking on doors and having hundreds of conversations with residents at their homes as well.
If elected, I plan on continuing this level of availability in the forms of community input sessions, monthly updates at the neighborhood groups, yearly reports, and being active on email and social media. Some residents have given some great feedback on other communication avenues which I hope to explore.
How do you feel about the transportation options available in our city? Can all our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what would you do to improve transportation?
Many residents in Wausau, including ones in District 1 that I’ve spoken to, are reliant upon public transit for many of life’s necessities. The transit service is needed to get to work, medical appointments, and shopping for essentials. Yet buses aren’t going to specific areas they desire. Safer bike routes are also a common topic in District 1 as multiple residents have voiced their concerns about getting to destinations safely from the southeast side without having to cross Grand Avenue.
The Wausau Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Long Ranged Transportation Plan highlights some of the existing issues the Wausau area faces and includes challenges minorities and low income residents face. With so many topics that need to be addressed that have been persistent for so long, I believe an outside consultant may be the best option to put the Wausau metro area on a better course for public transit that so many residents rely on.
What’s more important for our city right now: Building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing our existing homes and storefronts?
The new/old building debate is a topic I truly enjoy discussing as my career has involved testing thousands of new and old buildings for energy efficiency. My recommendation is that rehabbing existing buildings to meet current needs is usually more approachable – the building is already there, remodeling is usually more cost effective, and it can increase the value of the building which usually leads to increase tax for the city.
However, there is always a tipping point when a building needs to be torn down or making a new building is more feasible –if done correctly. I cannot stress this enough; you only get the opportunity to construct a new building once and new construction need to have a substantially higher standard for design, efficiency, and environmental impact so that building new is justified and left useful for many, many decades to come.
If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing?
Getting a project from start to finish can be quite the undertaking. It all starts with current city staff and I would get their input and feedback on what they think of any project. From there, there’s a substantial list of steps that would need to be considered which include: collect local business input on the project, assess the monetary cost vs the city need, if the project will increase the tax base, assess the project’s environmental impact, evaluate if the project fits the city’s strategic and comprehensive plans, and also collect public feedback on what the citizen’s think of the project.
Which does the city need more: A city administrator, or a mayor? Why?
Our democratic process, from the President of the United States all the way down to city levels, represent the collective voices of its citizens. A mayor symbolizes that voice of the city, serves as the final approval in legislative decisions, and is the image of how the rest of the counties/states/country views us. If we the residents are not happy with their body of work, we have the ability to vote on a replacement when the time comes.
A city administrator has the capability to potentially fill some holes in a city’s staff. Many cities and counties use them to great success. I would entertain the idea of hiring a city administrator if the city council and city staff supported the measure. However, I would not put their importance above what a mayor does and represents.
There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Wausau?
My wife and I chose to move to Wausau with our two young daughters for specific reasons. Coincidentally, we’ve chatted with other parents while at local parks and events who have moved here from major metropolitan areas in pursuit of a city like Wausau and its potential.
- Promote a “small town values with big city amenities” description for Wausau. In my discussions with other parents that have moved to Wausau, a smaller city with less crime and traffic, excellent outdoor recreation opportunities, and a lower cost of living is a very appealing situation to raise a family. Let’s build on this more.
- Advocate for flexibility. The modern work force needs to be mobile, fast, and adaptable. A city and its policy needs to be the same. This is why I’ll support current workforce demands that include: transit improvements in the greater Wausau area to accommodate the needs of all transportation modes, work from home options, increase child care options, and design and renovate buildings that are flexible in how the spaces are used.
- Champion a sustainable city. In a recent presentation I attended with a major local business, the presenter commented on how their sustainability efforts are attracting employees to the area and their business. A city can benefit from this mindset as well. As a Western Wisconsin city planner put it best “…when we think about how these systems come together, like housing, health, transportation, water use, energy use, I think sustainability is that sweet spot to address all of that in a fiscally responsible manner. The efficiencies achieved by sustainability will actually decrease costs over time.”
What is the best solution to the city’s drinking water problem?
It’s promising that the city of Wausau has agreed on some solutions in the form of bottled water and home filters, but let’s not forget these are short term answers. I view the current PFAS situation as a sign of a much larger issue that can only be addressed by finding and addressing the source and not being satisfied with quick fixes on just the symptoms.
One comment that stuck with me during the initial phase of the PFAS discussion between city council members and the water commission pertained to the fact that other cities and municipalities are having similar issue. If other cities are having these problems as well, what is Wausau learning from these other municipalities? Can their approaches translate to Wausau? I understand studies are needed, but time is of the essence since all of Wausau’s wells have higher than desired levels.
What are the top three challenges you see Wausau facing in the next four years?
- Tackling the quickly rising cost of living in the city. At the most recent affordable housing task force meeting, it was noted that roughly 50 percent of Wausau residents are living paycheck to paycheck. The rising costs of housing and child care is a major contributor to this scenario. Transportation plays a role in here as well.
- Attracting and retaining families. Wausau saw a positive growth of population in the latest national census; will the trend continue? City policy developed on how we bring in new members of the workforce will be key.
- Address the current drinking water situation with a sustainably sound plan. Wausau can choose to quick fix the visible symptoms, but a deep dive is needed to find the source of the problem. Future environmental contamination and disasters are bound to happen, what type of planning will Wausau develop to combat these inevitable events?
What else would you like voters to know about you?
I was born and raised in Wisconsin. My family and I chose to relocate to Wausau because we wanted a place where we felt we can make a strong impact in the local community, a city that was on the verge of making some real positive progress, and a great park system for our young girls. We’re blessed to call Wausau our home.
Carol Lukens, 57
Occupation: Teacher
Prior elected office, if any: Have not previously held elected office.
How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in our community?
I plan to use a variety of methods to engage residents in the decision-making process in this community including surveys/questionnaires, personal contact, district meetings, city meetings, and any other innovative methods I learn of! The Marathon County Metropolitan Planning Organization and Metro Ride have a survey that residents can complete right now to help in forming a five-year plan. I think surveys can be useful for involving residents and could be distributed in several different ways (both paper and electronic form, distributed by agencies and departments) to reach a spectrum of residents in this community.
If elected, I would like to hold regular meetings with residents as well to both inform and seek their input and encourage residents to attend meetings and events. However, not everyone has the means or ability to attend meetings, participate in electronic surveys, etc. Thus, a willingness to go to residents for their input will be an important part of the process rather than just expecting residents to come to my events.
How do you feel about the transportation options available in our city? Can all our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what would you do to improve transportation?
I don’t believe all our residents can affordably get where they need to go. Owning an automobile is expensive considering costs of fuel, maintenance/repair, registration, licensing, and insurance, and our public transportation is at present quite limited. Lack of extended hours and routes is a tremendous barrier to employment for both adults and students. However, the remedy of extending routes and hours of public transportation is not a simple solution given the differential between expense and demand. I would like to see expanded public transportation, but the solution cannot rest solely on the City of Wausau as many businesses needing employees are in the larger Wausau metro area. Additionally, perhaps there is a combination of solutions that could be implemented for public transportation. Do we need traditional buses for each route or are there options that would be more cost-effective depending on average numbers of riders for some routes? There may also be other innovative ideas that I don’t yet know about; this is a precise situation where resident input would be an asset.
What’s more important for our city right now: Building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing our existing homes and storefronts?
From a space perspective, I would like to see us use the existing space we have before building new homes and commercial spaces. At the same time, I am not an expert in city planning or building structures and know that sometimes building new is preferable to rehabbing a structure. Hence, while those decisions would depend on an analysis of structures and needed work, I would like to see a focus on planning from an environmental/sustainability perspective, including parking areas.
There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Wausau?
As an educator working with young people, I am fortunate to hear their perspectives on various issues and believe many embody wisdom and a tolerance that is an asset to building community. To attract and retain talent, it’s important not only for organizations to provide a sense of belonging and purpose, but it’s just as important for a community to impart the same. We live in a much more diverse community than what existed when I graduated from high school. That diversity has helped me grow as an individual and broadened my world view. If we want to attract and retain talent, we’ve got to embrace that talent.
Employees need to know and feel they are valued and that also needs to show in both wages and benefits. The Economic Policy Institute revealed earlier this year that income disparity in this community is worse than in many metro areas throughout the U.S. and worse than overall income disparity in the state. The top 1% of Wausau’s residents earn over $1 million per year while the majority of residents earns just over $50,000 on average. Working to lessen this income gap by instituting equitable wages is an important step in achieving employee retention and tackling the employee shortage.
We are fortunate to have two quality colleges here in Wausau. If we want to attract and retain talent, community support of these schools and their programs is important. The public school I work at is fortunate to be partnered with a national nonprofit program, Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG), that supports secondary students toward and after graduation. An expansion of programs such as JAG and Wausau’s Youth Apprenticeship Program would benefit both young adults and employers, and raising awareness of trades that offer apprenticeships (as some that are part of the Marathon County Labor Council do) could help attract adults to careers where they could learn while making a living and provide opportunities for growth.
What is the best solution to the city’s drinking water problem?
I’ve been researching scientific information on PFAS/PFOS and from what I’ve learned thus far, drinking water is not nearly the only concern we should have about the chemicals in terms of our health. There are literally thousands of PFAS/PFOS and the water issue is a complex one that should not be left solely to municipalities to solve. To truly solve the issue, it appears that we as consumers play an important role and industries, an even greater one. I’ve learned it’s important to differentiate between “influent” and “effluent” in terms of water treatment, and the difficulties with lack of regulatory standards at the moment are partly due to the fact that the research is still in process. According to PFAS/PFOS researchers, right now concentrations of PFAS in “influent” (water entering the treatment plant from outside sources) need to be a heightened concern as compared to “effluent” (the water after it has been treated) because the “influent” is more so the root of the issue, contains the greatest concentrations, and the largest source is typically from manufacturing industries.
For a few examples of consumer contributions to the PFAS problem, PFAS have been found on Mount Everest and they were not deposited from the atmosphere. Instead, the deposits are from climbers’ gear, tents, ropes, food packaging and other supplies. PFAS deposits even exist in dust in homes and many everyday products we purchase and use including water-repellent textiles, cosmetics, food packaging, certain dental floss brands, and many other items. PFAS are so ubiquitous in our daily lives and our environment that we are making choices every day that could be harmful to us. For instance, there is a growing trend among school districts to convert traditional grass turf to artificial turf, but artificial turf contains PFAS as well. Thus, it seems to me that to really solve the city’s drinking water problem, it’s important for us as community members and consumers to educate ourselves as more information becomes available and to approach the drinking water problem with intentionality by working with the city to solve it. For those concerned about the levels of PFAS in our drinking water at present, purchasing filters and reverse osmosis systems will help. For the long term, the science seems to indicate that in places where people have changed their lifestyle/consumer habits and reduced their use of products containing PFAS, the concentrations of PFAS in their blood have decreased.
What else would you like voters to know about you?
By far, my favorite part of this campaign process has been meeting residents and hearing their stories! We have such a wealth of knowledge, skills, wisdom, experience, and compassion in this community and in District 1. I am truly grateful for this experience!
District 3
Jo Ann Egelkrout, 61
Occupation: Recently retired, previous 18 yrs in health insurance field
Prior political experience, if any: No previous political experience but plenty of taxpayer common sense.
If elected, what three steps would you take to put our city on firmer financial footing?
- 1: Strengthen law enforcement (Fund the Police)
- 2: Cut taxes and reduce regulations
- 3: Cut city spending
How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in our community?
- 1: By encouraging residents to become more informed.
- 2: By encouraging residents to contact their elected officials more frequently.
- 3: By encouraging residents to vote in every election. Not by creating more commissions with unelected mayoral appointees.
How do you feel about the transportation options available in our city? Can all our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what would you do to improve transportation?
Modern urban transportation needs to be more flexible and must involve the greater metro area and not just Wausau. Large fleets of empty and expensive buses on side streets are clearly not the answer. Let’s be truthful, if public transportation is mostly for those in need, we should be realistic and consider alternatives such as cab and uber vouchers as well as bus lines on the main arteries extending to Rib Mountain, Weston, Schofield and Rothschild. These alternatives should be studied.
What’s more important for our city right now: Building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing our existing homes and storefronts?
Lowering existing property taxes, to organically incentivize the building of new homes and commercial space and the rehabbing of existing homes and storefronts.
Which does the city need more: A city administrator, or a mayor? Why?
Wausau needs a mayor with business experience and acumen not another unelected bureaucrat that would be unaccountable to the voters.
There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Wausau?
This is a two part question. Lowering taxes, reducing regulation and improving our schools will attract young professionals and new businesses to Wausau.
Policies that incentivize work rather than policies that make it cost effective to remain unemployed, will solve the apparent contradiction of the inability to find work and a labor shortage.
What is the best solution to the city’s drinking water problem?
First we must recognize that a significant percentage of our citizens believe that this is a government created problem or scare. Second, It doesn’t take a mathematical expert to realize that 50 parts per trillion (the difference between the EPA’s 70 parts recommendation and the DNR’s proposed 20 parts) is utterly insignificant. Third, the dangers of PFAS are currently speculative and not definitive. There has been no study to date showing injury or death rates as a result of PFAS consumption.
What are the top three challenges you see Wausau facing in the next four years?
- 1: Tackling the increasing crime rate
- 2: Addressing urban blight
- 3: Attracting and retaining small businesses
What else would you like voters to know about you?
Being a single mom since 1998, I know firsthand the value of hard work and the challenges of juggling work and family. I believe that my life experiences have uniquely trained me for future civic responsibilities and I would be honored to bring those skills to the Wausau City Council. The issues that come before the City Council are many and ever changing, consequently I believe that having a guiding philosophy is necessary and should be well communicated to the voters. I am guided by Constitutional principles and I understand what local government “should do” and what “it should not do”. We need to get back to the city’s real business instead of passing hollow resolutions in an attempt to change peoples’ hearts.
Tom Kilian, 43, (Incumbent)
Occupation: Marketer / Owner, Kilian Integrated Marketing, LLC
Prior political experience, if any:
- I have served as the alderperson for District 3 since 2020. After being involved in district issues for numerous years, I felt that regular folks here had nearly no representation, and that their stated concerns and opinions were frequently ignored by municipal government.
- On the civic side, rather than simply “political,” I also bring roughly 16 years of Wausau volunteer experience to the table, starting with a more than decade-long effort to reduce displacement of families from their homes during the Thomas Street Project debacle.
- In this volunteer realm, I am a founding member of Citizens for a Clean Wausau which started in 2018. Our group’s research and work has been instrumental in efforts to address pollution in Riverside Park, along Thomas Street, on the former Connor Forest Industries property, among other sites.
- For the above activities, I earned recognition as one of Wausau’s 2019 People of the Year, 2021 Marathon County Citizen of the Year, and a recipient of the 2021 Bill Iwen Environmental Award.
If elected, what three steps would you take to put our city on firmer financial footing?
Three steps that I will continue to take to put our City on firmer footing are:
- Stopping the funneling of tax dollars to elective decadence so that available funding can go to critical public needs and priorities
- Addressing the lack of transparency and the “backroom dealing” in municipal policy, especially in relation to economic development
- Reforming the longstanding, damaging culture of the political class at City Hall in order to continue returning the decision-making power back to Wausau’s residents
I am proud to have – objectively and quantitatively – the most solid fiscal record on the current Wausau City Council in terms of my voting record voting against subsidies to developers with taxpayer money, municipal debt, and municipal borrowing. I have done so while successfully advocating to retain, and sometimes improve, public services and offerings by leveraging available funding in an appropriate fashion.
The Wausau Pilot and other media have covered my record extensively, which includes spearheading the effort to stop selling City-owned property for $1, playing a key role in halting the recent “secret” Wausau TIF legislation that was headed to the State Senate, and my opposition to pouring millions of taxpayer dollars into the WOZ mall redevelopment to date. I was one of the few to vote against the budgets, and I also was the most vocal opposition to removing the referendum requirement for new fees – something that the majority of my colleagues unfortunately voted for, and that result has opened the door to what will amount to future regressive taxation.
Notably, components of multiple environmental efforts I have helped facilitate have or will come from – in part or in entirety – an established Environmental Cleanup Fund made up of monies left over from addressing Holtz-Krause that the prior administration failed to sufficiently disclose to the public, and whose funds had, at times, been – in my opinion – inappropriately diverted to non-environmental issues. Most residents do not realize that we had $1.5 million sitting in this Environmental Cleanup Fund when City Hall told the community, falsely, that it did not have any money to test for dioxin contamination in Riverside Park.
How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in our community?
Over nearly the last two years, District 3 has established the most robust stance and policies on public participation of any district in the entire city, along with the contributions and cooperation from District 10 and its residents. From listening sessions, to resolutions bolstering meaningful public engagement, to advocating for more notice and participation for citizens in zoning decisions, I have considered it an honor to spearhead these efforts. Wausonians understand that healthy policy outcomes cannot exist without a healthy democracy, and I will continue to push for expanded citizen involvement through these types of events, and vehicles of written and verbal input to guide policy.
It is important to highlight that constituents from both wards of my district, from the southwest side to the Andrew Warren Historic District on the east side, have repeatedly told me that increased, meaningful public participation in City decisions is a top priority, and I feel that it is the most critical component to achieving citizen-driven government.
After I encouraged Wausau residents to get involved and provide their public input to the State regarding the $10.5 million grant application to use COVID-relief funds to pay for the WOZ bridge, they did. Resident input, no doubt, played a strong role in the State’s decision to reject that grant application, showing once again that citizen involvement does indeed make a difference.
How do you feel about the transportation options available in our city? Can all our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what would you do to improve transportation?
Public transit is a critical component for a municipality’s success and, however challenging it may be, Wausau and its surrounding areas need to strengthen and expand this component.
It is highly important that local public transportation provides connections at the metro-area level, to and from adjacent cities and towns. Those adjacent cities and towns, as well as the County, share – or should share – the responsibility of making these connections a reality. It is not only necessary for Wausau residents and consumers to be able to leverage public transit to our surrounding areas, it is critical for employers and workers, as well, and essential to a healthy regional economy.
In this vein, the private sector in nearby towns and cities could and should also play a role in supporting our transit expansion. Quite simply, if they are in dire need of filling job vacancies, and some of our citizens who would fill those vacancies rely exclusively on public transit, it is literally impossible right now for those citizens to get to these locations.
As can be seen, it is not just that residents cannot get to where they need to go affordably, it is sometimes that, with public transportation, that they simply cannot get there at all. I have pushed strongly to get bus service to JoJo’s Jungle so that all families and their children could take advantage of its special offerings. And my counterpart on the county board and I successfully advocated for a bus stop at Island Place so that senior citizens living there could better taken advantage of bus service – it is surprising to me that this had not occurred prior to our tenure.
What’s more important for our city right now: Building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing our existing homes and storefronts?
Other than building more truly affordable housing, revitalizing existing homes and storefronts is more important for Wausau right now. In addition to generating more affordable housing, the preservation and improvement of current housing stock is imperative to preventing and rectifying the gentrification and displacement problems that are increasingly damaging communities. We should also be focusing on supporting the success of our existing local businesses and small businesses rather than subsidizing their new competition with tax dollars.
During COVID and the pandemic, this question has become increasingly important and topical, as increases in material and labor costs, along with disruptions in supply chains and inflation, have sometimes made it prohibitively expensive to build completely new structures. For example, the former dorm sitting empty on county land near Marathon Park is still built as solidly as a bomb shelter because, well, it was built as a bomb shelter. It would be much more cost-effective and logical to repurpose that building for high-volume units of future housing than to demolish it and try to build something like it from scratch. This notion would appear self-evident, but common sense does not always win in the day in regional government decisions, unfortunately.
If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing?
The First Thing: I do not believe, in general, that it is the government’s role to determine whether a private sector development is worth implementing. If planned and funded exclusively by the private sector, that is the private sector’s decision. If there are taxpayer dollars or City land involved, etc., that is a different story.
The Second Thing: This question is probably being asked, though, because in town, it is often indeed that different story, and City Hall is habitually planning and funding new private sector developments, and treating our community like a Monopoly Board to be sliced and diced as it sees fit – often, to the rightful dismay and anger of our local neighborhoods and their residents. I would underscore that if public dollars are to be used in a development or redevelopment, it must truly be for the purpose of the public good, and not simply to maximize profits for a private entity because it does not want to pay for its own costs itself.
Given the challenges and failures that we have observed, both in the recent and distant past, it would be better if the City got out of the real estate and development business, as a whole.
Way back in an October 2020, I stated in an editorial that City Hall and some developers “continue to ‘de-public’ the public, reducing it to nothing more than a 24/7 ATM for which no pin is apparently required. And like all money machines, the public is expected to pump out cash while remaining relatively silent.” That opinion has aged remarkably well, unfortunately, and it is important that things change, and change dramatically.
Which does the city need more: A city administrator, or a mayor? Why?
A mayor.
1) Wausonians already answered this question through a referendum and selected “a mayor.”
2) Democracy and elections best ensure that the people itself can “hire and fire” their representatives
3) Recent arguments I have heard in support of an administrator seem to rely on correlation rather than causation – which is to mean that, yes, Wausau has had its share of debacles under mayors over the years, but there have been ample problems under administrators in other cities, as well, indicating that it is not so much about the particular roles of leadership, but the individuals who fill those roles.
Whether a municipality has a mayor or an administrator, one thing is certain: you need to have a good one.
There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Wausau?
Attracting and retaining a 21st century workforce is a lot more about steak than sizzle, meaning that it essentially hinges on hitting fundamentals that the City should have been focusing on for years, which I list in the three steps below.
- Support good paying jobs
- Advocate for the retention and generation of affordable housing units
- Facilitate a more robust public transit system, better connected on a metro-area level
These fundamentals are more simple than sexy, but provide the foundation for achievable success. As studies have shown for some time, and continue to show, affordability is at the heart of attracting and retaining a workforce, particularly with younger segments. Furthermore, during and post-COVID and the pandemic, the ability to be employed and work remotely has only made affordability and cost of living more important to those who can work from a distance and are looking to do so.
Had Wausau focused more on the three steps above when those trends became clear years ago, we would have been strongly positioned as a municipality to capitalize on these factors that have become the central driving forces in the consideration set of where a workforce goes and stays during and post COVID. Related items that would support this opportunity and strategy include strong, nearly ubiquitous connectivity (e.g., broadband, Wi-Fi, 5G) and accessible, cost-effective healthcare options, both things Wausau is in a great position to offer if it were to capitalize on existing local resources.
Additionally, if Wausau is to attract and retain a 21st century workforce, strong civic values of inclusivity and being a welcoming community are absolutely essential.
What is the best solution to the city’s drinking water problem?
The first step in addressing the City’s PFAS water issue is to increase transparency and accountability in the local government process – this has been a considerable problem to date, and our citizenry and response have suffered for it. It also remains a big concern and mystery that a more than a $100 million new water plant was being planned and built without the capabilities to effectively filter for PFAS at the exact same time that the City possessed water testing results showing that our town’s water had a PFAS problem.
Interestingly, in 2018, I and others in Citizens for a Clean Wausau requested that the City put all of its environmental records on its public website, and had it heeded our request, the 2019 PFAS water results would have been posted and known to the public three years ago. The City did not do so and, to this day, it continues to be hard for even an alderperson to receive certain City environmental records upon request.
I also recently registered concerns or inquiries with City Hall, DHS, and DNR about the manner in which the formal Public Notice regarding Wausau’s PFAS Drinking Water Advisory document was implemented by the City. My understanding is that, following my communications to the State, it has reached out to the water utility to make sure that it better complies with relevant code (NR 809.954 Public notice content).
On the action side, in my opinion, the City should be implementing a three phase or step process to get water to its residents that DHS toxicologists do not find to be an immediate risk to them. Step 1 should have already occurred weeks ago. We have roughly $10 million available immediately in federal funding to implement the first two steps, and the city council has the authority to approve that funding right now.
- (a) Bottled water should be provided to all residents who want it (and should not be limited to who gets it based on income or other requirements), and the distribution network of bottled water needs to be greatly expanded to numerous areas, sectors, and locations in Wausau, potentially seeking partnership with private retail facilities (e.g., grocery stores) to help facilitate distribution.
(b) Certified home filters scientifically proven to reduce combined PFAS levels to below 20 parts per trillion in water should be provided to all residents who want them.
- A mobile filtration unit to address PFAS should be leveraged at the existing water plant until the current pilot treatment studies are complete and the new water treatment plant is online with sufficient PFAS-treatment capabilities.
- The new water treatment plant is online and bringing PFAS in water down to acceptable health levels via methods that have been demonstrated effective.
I have also been a vocal advocate for PFAS Source Identification for this problem. Presumably, PFAS will continue to enter our wells at unacceptable levels until we identify where it is coming from (likely multiple sources) and address it.
Related to that, I asked at a recent Wausau Water Works meeting if the cost-effectiveness of combining current treatment plans with looking at creating new wells upgradient of future identified PFAS sources had been looked into – at the time, it had not, apparently.
Lastly, Responsible Parties that have contributed PFAS into our municipal water wells, should they exist and be identified, should ultimately be paying for a significant portion of these solutions to our problem, not simply the government and taxpayers.
What are the top three challenges you see Wausau facing in the next four years?
The top three challenges or issues facing Wausau and its local government are the same three issues described above that we must address to put our city on firmer financial footing:
- Stopping the funneling of tax dollars to elective decadence so that available funding can go to critical public needs and priorities
- Addressing the lack of transparency and the “backroom dealing” in municipal policy,
especially in relation to economic development
- Reforming the longstanding, damaging culture of the political class at City Hall in order to continue returning the decision-making power back to Wausau’s residents
Specific policy challenges that exist with issues like our drinking water, housing, infrastructure, transit, poor development deals, and a need for lower property taxes are all outward symptoms of the above three underlying causes, and many Wausonians have felt that way for years or decades.
What else would you like voters to know about you?
I have an established track record of going to the mat for my constituents, and delivering on major policy issues that matter to them. Problems that were ignored or swept under the rug for years are now being effectively resolved, like contamination in Riverside Park or the former Connor Forest Industries property that will finally be remediated, for example. Over two years, District 3 has become an emblem of citizen-driven government, often successfully challenging the undue influence of an entrenched Good Ol’ Boys culture and crew in town, in order to benefit the community at large. Related policy changes stemming from District 3 have already made city and state history, and we can continue to lead together as a district by working together as a district.
District 4
Doug Diny, 60
Occupation: Process control and automation: Pulp/Paper, Power, Renewable Fuels, Food/Beverage plants, Water Treatment
Prior political experience, if any: I’m in my second term as a Mayor Appointed Airport Committee member and N2N Committee. I’m an active researcher and speaker to the Council on critical issues.
If elected, what three steps would you take to put our city on firmer financial footing?
1. Start with the 10-Year Budget Plan for capital projects: When administration and council spending priorities change dramatically in the short term, it requires juggling and deferring previously planned events. For example, building two new fire stations at the same time disrupts long term planning for other projects. Large capital expenditures should not be a surprise; properly layering them into long range planning is the logical start.
2. ARPA funds should be treated as windfall revenue, not windfall spending. Federal ARPA rules have a “Lost Revenue” category that allows cities to use the funds to recover revenue lost due to Covid. The benefit of this category is that it adds flexibility for debt service and existing capital improvement priorities; it also enhances efficiency of administration.
3. Stability of reserves is getting better, but the trend needs to continue as there’s always the temptation to expand services and staff at the expense of reserves and projected revenue… and borrowing should not be considered revenue for street maintenance. Never. Street maintenance is like shaving, you’ve got to do a little bit every day, budget for it.
How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in our community?
Residents need an easy path to get information; I would call to boost city use of multi-level media press releases for issues affecting a lot of residents. We can’t rely on the city webpage as the sole informant, for various reasons, we need to partner with our local media outlets.
Residents need an easy path for input. My email: ddiny@cs.com and cell phone: 715-803-5040 are available to anyone. I’ve also agreed to hold quarterly citizen feedback and exchange sessions with county supervisor, John Robinson should I be elected.
I trust citizens’ judgement: I support letting people choose. On major financial decisions, let the people decide through referendum what they want, and whatever decision comes of that – I’m fine with.
How do you feel about the transportation options available in our city? Can all our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what would you do to improve transportation?
Short answer: A city-limit bound system cannot serve those who need public transit most and does not offer long term 21st Century value and viability.
Next, if I were mayor, starting tomorrow, I would advertise nation-wide for a creative and experienced transit director. Department heads, not council members, are key to the success of every division in the city. Creative cities are using ride sharing and smaller vehicle point to point services and saving money. This could help fill the gaps in the transit fixed route system if not eliminate it.
Thoughtful stewards should be able to manage costs efficiently and provide enhanced services to more citizens. Rib Mountain and their big box stores spend money on parking lots to subsidize free parking for cars. They see that as a value, but currently, bus service doesn’t provide the same perceived value; we need to start those conversations with our neighboring cities in earnest.
Lastly, if interested in public transit, consider filling out the city TRANSIT SURVEY HERE.
What’s more important for our city right now: Building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing our existing homes and storefronts?
One should complement the other. Gentrification is obviously bad. Balancing priority should be based on need and how it fits with our city mission and strategic plan. We generally don’t build 100% new and abandon the old unless the strategy was to renovate the old area. Some neighborhoods get little attention. Let’s add new in old neighborhoods. Let’s encourage more businesses to locate new or renovated in existing neighborhoods that need a boost? Kwik Trip understands this philosophy.
If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing?
Assuming you’re asking about city involved (TAXPAYER INVESTED) projects:
Does it compliment the city’s mission? Does it advance the strategic plan? Does it meet the “But For” clause outlined in State of Wisconsin Tax Incremental Finance guidelines? It must meet all three.
I will call for a Pro Forma analysis that details success as well as risk. The ROI time can be a little longer for city investments, but the city should not be satisfied with 30-year ROI, the life of many TIDs.
Let’s trust citizens to recognize acceptable risk and reward when presented to them in an easy-to-read executive summary that states best and worst-case payback for the investment in terms of increased tax base, jobs, housing, and enhanced quality of life?
Which does the city need more: A city administrator, or a mayor? Why?
Again, I trust citizens’ judgement: I support letting people choose. Let Wausau residents decide through referendum what they want.
The trick with the framing of this question is that it appears to be a vote of no confidence of the mayor at the time the referendum is voted on. I think people should evaluate it more objectively. We have a county executive position we can compare notes with. Does a long-term professional administrator add value in terms of continuity, experience, and “at will” hiring status the council controls?
It was last put to referendum 7-8 years ago, and the administrator idea was voted down about 52/48 as I recall. I think I voted with the majority then, but I cringe every time I hear someone, particularly an alder, say that some issue “was a previous administration” or “previous council mistake” … we heard the argument in debates over the TIF ceiling limits, PFAs, and developer deals gone bad like Mike Frantz, West Side Battery (multiple RFPs), T-Wall on the Riverfront, Great Lakes Cheese, Loss of Funding on Thomas Street, Brewery deal to name a few. Those issues span 3 different mayors, could the continuity and experience of a professional executive administrator help manage the gaps?
Another wrinkle I would offer is that the mayor’s position as currently structured is grossly underpaid if we’re looking to attract CEO experienced candidates. If put to a referendum, the salary is likely going to need to be $140,000 to $170,000 to attract an experienced executive administrator.
If put to a referendum, I would not eliminate the mayoral post in exchange for an executive administrator, rather, the position’s role would change, becoming an arm of Economic Development and promotion of the city.
There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Wausau?
Former GE CEO, Jack Welch, said that his VP of Human Resources was the most important staff member in the organization. The relationship and communications between HR Director and department heads is key. I’ve said before, department heads, NOT Councilmembers, are responsible for recruiting, training, and retention. Hiring great leaders in director positions is the first step.
Next is making a career with the city a desirable option again with our young high school and college graduates. Part of that is marketing but the other part is structural; city employment should provide a path for education, advancement, and career growth on par with area mills and industry.
An underappreciated factor is housing. Our strategic plan markets Wausau as a great place to live, let’s start by recognizing what that looks like… jobs and amenities are a magnet, but the attracted workforces need housing. We’re lagging in certain ranges of workforce and affordable housing. The Mayor’s Housing Task Force has gotten little support from city council… it’s really a big deal.
What is the best solution to the city’s drinking water problem?
The first solution is to establish an emergency communications plan for any future hazard or natural disaster. I would have sent the drinking water advisory via US Postal letter to every rate payer (could have included it in the water bill). Included would be a return addressed post card survey to help us collect valuable data by now. A survey could have gauged interest in filters, water, or to find out how many homes have infants who are at the most risk according to the advisory?
The intermediate and long-term solution will be retrofit to the new treatment plant in August. I support full transparency on the options and costs as they are presented. The fix will not be free.
What are the top three challenges you see Wausau facing in the next four years?
1. Economic Development: We should project that Wausau is open for business and help set priorities for what we are willing to negotiate moving forward. Our priorities should be businesses that can impact JOBS, HOUSING, TAX BASE, and Quality of Life. See my opinion piece on TIF management and the “BUT FOR” Clause: https://wausaupilotandreview.com/2022/03/01/your-letters-wausau-needs-tif-relief-now/
2. Critical position city workers who need special skills, qualifications and certifications are being poached by our neighbors. Shoring up staffing is a leadership issue, not a big budget issue, as most departments are budgeted for full agency, we need to aggressively recruit, retain, and train our workforce.
3. Housing: I will insist future city developer deals with affordable housing be negotiated to the city and residents’ best long-term interest. In this area, State subsidies and grants should be aggressively sought and welcomed to ease the growing demand and recent losses in Section 42.
What else would you like voters to know about you?
You can reach me, Doug Diny, at 715-803-5040 anytime!
Jesse Kearns
Occupation: Inside Sales Representative, Heartland Business Systems (HBS)
Prior political experience, if any: Student Senator, Student Government Association (SGA), UW Marathon County 2012
If elected, what three steps would you take to put our city on firmer financial footing?
The city does not appear to lack the funds it needs to do what we ought to do for the people of Wausau, but we need to revisit our priorities when it comes to where that money goes and how much more of it we will continue to add to the purse of projects that appear to have unending needs for upping the ante. To do this we need to
1.) Put forth meaningful policy that ensures transparency in all public projects and limits the amount any given project can be invested in beyond its proposed budget without strict oversight by the council.
2.) We must reevaluate our policies surrounding TIF districts and the spending that relies on them, taking a hard look at what these funds were intended to do and how far we have drifted from those intentions, no matter how well meaning.
3.) We should strongly consider a proposal to add an elected Treasurer to our roster of local officials to foster a sense of service and devotion to the public where our fiscal realities reside. Why Wausau does not have an elected Treasurer when the smallest municipalities in the county around us do is not clear to me and should be visited as something we may benefit from greatly.
How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in our community?
If we expect people to take more than a skeptical and adversarial discourse with the city’s government we are going to have to regain the trust of the residents that has been lost due to a lack of public engagement when decisions have been made behind closed doors. Our community has seen a local government try to dodge soil testing at Riverside Park to simply save face and/or to protect local private interests, in addition to local agencies appearing to withhold information about the levels of PFAS in our water either out of ignorance or an infantilization by decision makers at the wheel on larger projects. Working with local community leaders who are willing to enter into relations with City Council is a step in the right direction. What these leaders say matters and winning their trust can go a long way in rekindling relations with a population that feels a lot of anxiety about things being done with little to no attempt to seek out their perspectives. Doing right by the people by actively engaging them on decision that affect them directly from here on out is a start.
How do you feel about the transportation options available in our city? Can all our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what would you do to improve transportation?
Wausau’s transportation system is clearly driver-centric and the public transportation options are abysmal according to the city bus drivers who are at the heart of it. The buses are outdated and under maintained. The routes do not connect the greater Wausau area, nor do the take riders to the industrial hubs far from downtown that many people rely on for gainful employment. According to one local area driver the funds that were made available due to the pandemic were not well utilized and he found himself coming up with adhoc solutions to airflow concerns on his bus in place of real investment that offered a real solution. Many constituents who rely on our bus system have spoken to the infrequent pickup times causing them to waste a lot of time orchestrating being much too early or having to adjust to being late in response. When opportunities to spend wisely on our public transit system we need to be brave enough to see them through instead of leaning on a sense of fiscal responsibility that appears to apply more strongly to those programs that serve community members who face the most adversity.
What’s more important for our city right now: Building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing our existing homes and storefronts?
This question creates a false dichotomy. I think both of these options can occur to varying degrees, so long as we are intentional in looking at what it means for our community, not basing our decisions on the successes of cities we have nothing in common with. The economic theory that building newer, higher end properties for high paid professionals will somehow lead to a stabilization in mid to lower range rent only works if the housing market is completely saturated and the local economy is rife with young, well paid professionals who want to spend more but simply can’t. Local developers have openly said that building more than a dozen or so high end housing units in a short period of time will put them in the unwanted position of have them compete with one another and cut into profits. Wausau doesn’t have the kind of booming economy required for theories like this one to be successful, and we need to keep that in mind when we consider which projects should receive public support and investment.
The city needs to work directly with landlords and renters to find out how their very different sets of needs can be met in an equitable fashion. If the landlords who own dozens of properties in the area want the city’s support in maintaining and renewing their properties, those landlords should want the city to inspect their properties to help them understand whether or not the properties are suitable for the tenants who pay to live in them. Additionally, renters need to be protected from predatory and negelant behaviors as much as the landlords need to be able to have reasonable expectations that their property will not be consistently devalued because of poor relations with tenants. If the city can broker these relationships by being engaged with these individuals, it is my belief that we could see existing structures being beautified, while at the same time private investors can feel confident and comfortable building new structures that are reasonable and affordable.
If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing?
As our city continues to develop it is crucial that we encourage and incentivize those who are doing the development to hire local labor whenever possible. It shouldn’t be too much to ask that developers have environmental impacts well defined in their planning, as well a willingness to make public any risks to public health that are unearthed as they engage the project, such as the discovery of contaminants in the soil or groundwater. The city shouldn’t be afraid to engage in projects that will benefit residents, but steps should be taken to avoid potential conflicts of interest that put decision makers in a position to profit from their involvement in projects they possess the power to greenlight or put on hold with their authority.
Which does the city need more: A city administrator, or a mayor? Why?
If we begin to rationalize diminishing public accountability for our local decision makers by removing the voters from the process we only further remove any sense of ownership that the people might feel when it comes to their connection to their community. If the city has expectations about the qualifications of their leadership they have the ability to vote for the candidates that meet those criteria, rather than being beholden to an appointment or a role that could be said to have no term limit whatsoever. A city administrator would not have to concern themselves with the interests of the people in a way that makes them liable for their decisions, nor does it foster a need for transparency and potentially obfuscates the processes they utilize to make decisions for the public. We have the opportunity to replace a mayor if we are dissatisfied with their performance at the interval of each election. The process of hiring a city administrator, even when well defined, could easily lead to more and more financially driven outcomes, leaving social concerns without a home in city business. Ultimately, the arguments being made about the advantages of city administrator over a mayor rely heavily on the assumption that if cities were run like businesses there would be less room for shady dealings, despite there being no evidence this is the case, while also failing to acknowledge the fact that many businesses operate outside of ethical boundaries with impunity, precisely because their focus is on profits and not people. Wausau in particular has had its fair share of questionable decision making by its highest elected office…but Wausonians chose to elect a replacement and have done so in moments where their best interests were not being looked after. This tradition is one that has merit in our community and should remain.
There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Wausau?
As someone who recently graduated from college and moved back to Wausau, I was discouraged by the lack of diverse opportunity and wage stagnation I believe is present in the area. I was lucky enough to find work with a Little Chute company that has an office in Wausau that saw its ribbon cutting in November of 2021 and can offer upward mobility, competitive pay, and a flexible schedule. This is not the norm here and many of the careers in the area offer annual raises, but lack a variety of lateral and upward growth for employees, though that’s not to say these jobs don’t exist. The city can encourage employers by incentivizing them to bring their business to the area, but when this is done we need to be highly engaged with the companies and should expect a return on our investment in the form of detailed plans on how they will reinvest and grow, adding employment opportunities to residents or candidates who would consider moving to the area. This is made all the more difficult with the advent of remote work being on the rise, but if we can maintain a reasonable cost of living and implement standards for normalizing and promoting employers offering a living wage, people will consider Wausau when they think of where they want to settle down when geography isn’t a concern for their employment.
What is the best solution to the city’s drinking water problem?
Research and collaboration with cities that have faced PFAS and other similar issues and seen success, while looking at those cities who have failed and learning from them as well. Actively seeking federal assistance and relief to minimize the financial burden that could end up being the driving force in one decision or another, often lending towards a cheaper solution rather than the most effective one. We also need to address social anxieties by testing at reasonable intervals to show progress when solutions are implemented. In the interim of a tangible larger solution it is imperative that clean water is made available to those who cannot afford alternatives to the tap until we get to a place we can agree is safe beyond the shadow of a doubt. We are going to have to face the fact that we have a water treatment plant that is still in the process of being built that does nothing to deal with the level of PFAS that has been discovered in Wausau’s water supply. How we handle possible alterations to a project currently underway could present itself as an opportunity to show the city we can pivot when public health is a factor, beginning to rebuild community confidence one step at a time.
What are the top three challenges you see Wausau facing in the next four years?
PFAS contamination in our water will be a source of concern long after we come up with a means to reduce levels to what could be considered “harmless” levels, because of the anxiety that we simply don’t know how long we’ve been exposed to increased levels and what that exposure means to our collective health long term. We should begin planning for what could be an increased need for healthcare outcomes in the future. There will also need to be an effort to restore public trust in those who are meant to ensure things like this don’t happen and are acknowledged as a real threat and not simply written off as nothing to be concerned about.
Affordable housing and increasing rent costs weigh heavily on the residents of Wausau, taking the greatest toll on those who are living on wages that are more or less stagnate and who have little opportunity to alter their financial situation. The various developments that have occurred and are in various processes throughout the city that are meant to address this problem may not offset those properties that have offered subsidized housing in the area that are coming to the end of their agreements. As those individuals who have benefited from the opportunities these subsidies generated find themselves in alternative situations without those protections, the number of people seeking affordable housing may outpace the solutions we’ve attempted to implement. We need to get out ahead of this and seek to better understand the underlying conditions that cause this problem to persist.
Wausau’s recent reckoning with a less than equitable past when it comes to the treatment of minority populations through the We are Wausau referendum was a step in the right direction when it comes to how the city deals with diversity and inclusion. While this is an important start, we have seen the recent placement of Afghan refugee families has already generated some controversy and the city needs to stay committed to our aspirations if we are going to succeed at helping these folks feel welcome and at home in our community. In the past when Wausau saw an increase in refugee resettlement a lot of the city’s problems were placed squarely on the backs of supposed cultural differences between the majority white population and the minority groups who made their way into the area. If we repeat the mistakes of our past or fail to rise to the challenge of giving our Afghan brothers and sisters the chance they deserve to make a life here, we will do real damage to possible growth this area could experience by embracing diversity and the prosperity that comes from communities that have done so before us. We have the potential to face this challenge and come out ahead, if we commit to working together.
What else would you like voters to know about you?
Born and raised in Wausau, I’ve never seen the city so ready to commit to real change, but we are going to have to be brave enough to take the calculated risks progress requires. I believe in our ability to look beyond our old ways to find better, more inclusive and equitable solutions that ensure growth of our collective best interest. If we can bring the voices of all community members to the table at city hall, we can earn the attention required to truly call ourselves a community for all.
District 5
Gary Gisselman, 79
Occupation: Retired, working part-time at the Marathon County Historical Society
Prior political experience, if any:
2006-2014 Marathon County Board of Supervisors
2006-2020 City of Wausau City Council
If elected, what three steps would you take to put our city on firmer financial footing?
I would question city of Wausau financial involvement with high end housing development
How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in our community?
Elected representatives have to listen to their constituents and citizens have to speak to issues that face the city at city and county meetings. There has to be space for public comment at all governmental meetings.
How do you feel about the transportation options available in our city? Can all our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what would you do to improve transportation?
The public transportation issue has to looked at a county level. The metro area and the city are too intertwined to keep public transportation within the city limits of Wausau. With a county plan, all people in the county – rural, metro, and city – can have access to some public transit. The county has to take the lead in this.
What’s more important for our city right now: Building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing our existing homes and storefronts?
The city, both administration and city council, has to have a concerted effort to look at the housing stock of this city. I am in support of the city being a partner with home owners in rehabbing existing homes in the city. New homes have their place in new developments and on empty lots but we have to look at our housing stock and the city should be a partner in this.
If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing?
It would depend on how it fits into the community and the neighborhood. It would also depend on the exact role of the government in making it happen.
Which does the city need more: A city administrator, or a mayor? Why?
The city needs both. Can the city afford both? Does the city’s political landscape allow for both positions. It will take some work to answer these questions but we have to try.
There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Wausau?
Good wages, acceptance of a diverse population, and affordable housing
What is the best solution to the city’s drinking water problem?
Action is being taken by the City Council to fix the issue at the new water treatment plant. Hopefully some things will be done to provide clean water until the new facility is on line.
The issue of lead water pipes still prevails and it seems that no one is taking about this beside Deb Ryan.
What are the top three challenges you see Wausau facing in the next four years?
The future of downtown
Contaminated soil
Affordable housing
Jim Wadinski (incumbent)
Occupation: I am retired after serving 33 years as a police officer for the City of Wausau. Currently I am employed with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office as a Reserve Deputy, Courthouse Detail.
Prior political experience: I have served that last two years on Wausau City Council representing the residence of District 5
If elected, what three steps would you take to put our city on firmer financial footing?
For a city to succeed in providing the services residence desire we need revenue and tax base to properly fund it. So do keep our services the best we can offer for our residence I would like to encourage more of the “right” development, start getting some money back from closing TIDs and lower our debt.
How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in our community?
I would like to see more of our citizens involved in city government. More residence Informed on city planning. And more feedback from residence on the direction the city should be going. We currently have avenues for public involvement but very few people make comment on their thoughts. As a current council member, I am accessible via email and phone. All meetings are open to the public and public comment is always appreciated. I encourage everyone in my district to contact me it they have an opinion, question, or complaint. My contact information is on the city website, or you can call me at city hall.
How do you feel about the transportation options available in our city? Can all our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what would you do to improve transportation?
The public transportation system in Wausau is not adequate for where people want to go. I think residence should have access to shopping in Weston, Schofield, Rothschild, Rib Mountain, and Wausau. We should have the option to ride the bus to medical appointments, government buildings like the department of motor vehicles and to visit friends anywhere in the metro area. But the bus does not go there. Maybe it’s time to expand bus service so all people living in “our communities” can access reasonable transportation. Maybe it’s time for a county run transportation service.
What’s more important for our city right now: Building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing our existing homes and storefronts?
New housing brings more tax revenue which benefits all residents. Rehabbing current housing and storefronts is more affordable and good for the owner and community. So, I feel a combination of both is always the best for a community.
New development is most often good for a community bringing revitalization, growth, and new tax base to a community. However, development has to be vetted properly. We must make sure it is right for the location. We need to make sure the developer is the right one for the city. Then with all the information available we must get citizen input and make a decision that will benefit the community the most.
Which does the city need more: A city administrator, or a mayor? Why?
There are good arguments for both. Most of my older constituents like the mayoral system. They like to vote for the person every few years. They feel that an administrator is hard to get rid of if they don’t like the direction things are going. Then others like the administrator concept. I personally lean more toward the mayoral type of government. But if most of my constituents want an administrator system, I would support them.
There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Wausau?
I am not sure why jobs are so plentiful, but some people are still out of work or working in a low paying job when they could move to something that pays more. The city is also having problems hiring and keeping employees. But we have been adjusting some of our hiring requirements and offering more training for some hires. But competition is high for the most talented employees.
Wausau is getting better at attracting and retaining talented people to the community. We offer things that you cannot get in the big city. We have a cheaper cost of living and it’s easier to get around. We are closer to nature and recreation. It’s easier to raise children and we are generally safer. And we still have plenty of entertainment and parks available to enjoy.
What is the best solution to the city’s drinking water problem?
Wausau’s water problem was a shock to a lot of people. However, we are in a unique situation being our new water plant developed several years ago will be ready to come online this year. With this new facility it will be easier and quicker to fit the proper equipment to remedy the problem. It appears Wausau will be the test bed for the State, and we will be the first water treatment plant in Wisconsin to treat for PFAS in the water. I have confidence that with the local and state experts working on this we will get it done.
What are the top three challenges you see Wausau facing in the next four years?
The top three challenges facing us the next four years are:
- First our water which we are working on, and I am confident we will get is done rather soon.
- Next is the old mall property and how that will affect the community. How long it will take to complete and how long before we will see a return on our investment.
- Then we must look toward other future development and redevelopment. New development brings new tax base which keeps Wausau’s homeowner’s taxes lower.
What else would you like voters to know about you?
Thank you for considering me to represent you on Wausau City Council. For me it’s about the best services (fire, police, streets, parks, etc.) for the most reasonable cost.
District 8
Thomas “Tony” Brown – Dist. 8 candidate Brown did not respond to several emails inviting him to participate.
Sarah Watson, 42, (incumbent)
Occupation: Social Science Instructor
Prior political experience, if any: City Council Alder since 2020.
If elected, what three steps would you take to put our city on firmer financial footing?
I think we are currently on the right trajectory. Our debt retirement is on a good path with two TID districts terminating in the next 5 years. That will bring in more tax revenue to the city to continue with the solid offering of public services the city provides. Growing our business and industry will also help, adding more good paying jobs to the community, as well as taxpayers.
How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in our community?
I would like to explore ways to engage the community, whether it be a more robust online/social media campaign or direct mailers. Although we have offered many listening sessions in the past on various topics like ARPA funds, the citizen turnout was poor. I would like to see more residents attend those sessions and weigh in on those issues that are important to our community. I would like to continue using WebEx so residents can attend meetings virtually. For those that may not have transportation, or for whatever reason cannot attend in person, that option allows them to participate.
How do you feel about the transportation options available in our city? Can all our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what would you do to improve transportation?
I think our transit system is very basic at the moment, the schedule and routes seem limited. I would like to see those offerings expanded into neighboring communities so Wausau residents could access more shopping and different job opportunities. It is important to partner with our surrounding communities to expand that service.
What’s more important for our city right now: Building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing our existing homes and storefronts?
I think we do have aging housing stock and storefronts. We will be examining more of that issue on the Affordable Housing Task Force. I do like the idea of rehabbing what we have, but at times it may be more affordable and/or safer to build new.
If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing?
I think our current RFP process has improved with the Community Development director leadership changes. A few important components I would look for is whether the company will contract with local union contractors and labor. I feel that would make the project more successful because those individuals live and work in the community, they have a vested interest and it would keep the funds in the community. Finally, I would like to make sure that they incorporate some type of green technology into the development and be as environmentally friendly as possible. Protecting our natural resources, which are such a huge asset to our community, is very important!
Which does the city need more: A city administrator, or a mayor? Why?
The mayor model is working in Wausau, I don’t think it should change. I feel having a mayor allows for more transparency, which is very important in local government.
There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Wausau?
Having a city where people feel a sense of belonging is key. That can take many forms. Enhancing our downtown to attract tourism, collaborating with surrounding towns to have a regional marketing approach to draw attention to northcentral Wisconsin, and publicizing all of the recreation and entertainment options we have here is important. Additionally, the pandemic has made remote working more attractive to workers and employers. If Wausau can tackle the affordable housing issue and increase affordable housing stock, I think that would draw a lot of people to our town.
What is the best solution to the city’s drinking water problem?
The process that the City has begun, the pilot study to figure out what media needs to be included for filtering in our new water treatment plant, is crucial. The short term solutions aren’t ideal, but I feel they are the best. Getting water into the hands of those that want it and providing a temporary filter is a good short term plan. I would like to see more distribution partners for the bottled water and the filters. I know that will be addressed on a future Council agenda. And if needs outpace the supply that is ordered, we will use more ARPA funds to get more water and filters.
What are the top three challenges you see Wausau facing in the next four years?
The top three challenges over the next several years for Wausau are affordable housing, water treatment and mall redevelopment. The Affordable Housing Task Force is on a path to evaluate where Wausau is and fill gaps in our housing stock in the price range for all who may want it. Additionally, making sure we have the right filtering system for PFAS removal is crucial, but also trying to lower water bills to residents is important. That will be a tricky balancing act. Finally, the space that once housed the mall is critical to redevelop. That can open up more options for housing and recreation and open more space for local entrepreneurs.
What else would you like voters to know about you?
For the last two years I served as District 8 Alder and would like the opportunity to continue serving the residents of Wausau. Despite the pandemic and a myriad of other issues, I feel that my first two years on Council were productive. But I have so much I want to see through like the Affordable Housing Task Force, Wausau’s Strategic Plan, administration of the ARPA funds and continued city growth. It would be a privilege to have your vote on April 5th.
District 11
Chad Henke, 34
Occupation: Electrical Engineer
Prior political experience, if any: None
If elected, what three steps would you take to put our city on firmer financial footing?
I have spent over a decade in local industries dealing with ever changing budgets. Reaching an agreement on the highest priorities can be a very difficult process and you may not always get the best outcome from your perspective. However, these are the hard conversations that are required to best invest your capital and maintain a firm financial footing.
How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in our community?
Becoming more involved will mean meeting tons of new people and I look forward to sharing ideas with them. There are many ways to communicate with me: before/after meetings, email, talking to me if we run into each other around town, etc.
How do you feel about the transportation options available in our city? Can all our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what would you do to improve transportation?
Having affordable transportation options in the city is a requirement that should be continuously monitored. Changing technologies, business locations and population movement trends make this an issue that the city should always be evaluating.
What’s more important for our city right now: Building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing our existing homes and storefronts?
I think the answer to this question will vary based on the specific property. The west side battery property will be best utilized with a new structure. The landmark building is still a great asset to the city on that property. It needs some modernization, so that is a great building to remodel.
If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing?
I have been doing project management since I graduated. First, I would get input from project stakeholders to see if the project is of a high enough priority. Then I would do background checks on the people bringing forth the proposal. Do your research on them, ask for references, ask people who have experience with similar projects about the person. Even with the best preparation and management, mistakes can still happen, and things can be missed. Use that experience moving forward to make the next projects better.
Which does the city need more: A city administrator, or a mayor? Why?
The city needs a person that is dedicated to making Wausau the best place it can be.
There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Wausau?
Get more young talented people involved in the city’s decision making. Then work with local businesses to find out what are the biggest hurdles in attracting talent.
What is the best solution to the city’s drinking water problem?
I think we need to continue listening to our citizens and keep moving forward with the short-term and long-term plans in place. If better options arise, we should be willing to quickly adopt these better options. This is a problem that the entire state is starting to deal with, and Wausau needs to continue to be a leader in finding the best solutions.
What are the top three challenges you see Wausau facing in the next four years?
Protecting our local natural resources, dealing with an aging workforce and more than likely some unknowable issue. We must be smart enough and flexible enough to adapt to the changing issues.
What else would you like voters to know about you?
I have been endorsed by Citizen Action of Wisconsin and the Marathon County Central Labor Council. I am new to public service, but I am a fast learner. I am looking forward to help shape Wausau’s future.
Debra Ryan, incumbent, was offered an extension but did not issue responses.