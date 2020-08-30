Volunteer Opportunities for the Week of August 31 from the United Way Volunteer Connection-RSVP:

Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, CDC and Marathon County Health Department.

Health Equipment Lending Closet: Tuesday/Thursday Sanitizer. Good News Project HELP Closet is in need of people to wash and reassemble equipment. They use a staggered volunteer schedule and masks are required. Training on the use of the sanitizing machine and how to disassemble reassemble and safety check equipment will be provided. Contact Toni at 715-843-5985 or Toni@goodnewswi.com.

United Way RSVP: Licensed Nurses for Blood Pressure Screenings. Greet individuals, perform screenings, document results, and discuss BP result with the individual. Contact Susan Krolow with United Way RSVP program at 715-298-5721. Age 18+

Blood Center of Northcentral WI: Donate Blood. During the donation process, only one pint of blood is drawn. People in need may not live without it. Healthy donors without any cold symptoms. Call 715 -842- 0761 FIRST to make an appointment.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral WI: Write a Note. Many children are on the waiting list to have a Big Brother or Big Sister. Send a note, a coloring page, or printed fun crossword to the office to be forwarded to a child while they wait. Contact Beth at bethk@bbbsncw.org or 715-848-7207.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency or arrange drop off with the agency coordinator.

Community Center of Hope: Van. A reliable cargo van to transport large load donations is needed. If you can help contact Director Amy Bergstrom at 715-693-7145 or director@cchope.net.

Catholic Charities: Bottled Water. Provide a cool drink of water to shelter guests. To donate contact Tracy at 715-849-3311 or trieger@cclse.org.

The Open Door: Got T-Shirts? Men’s cotton t-shirts sizes small through XXXL are in high demand for those in transition. Contact Anne at 715-848-4044 or opendoor319@gmail.com.

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com and click on In-Kind Needs.

Like this: Like Loading...