Bail jumping, a probation violation, drunken driving, battery and disorderly conduct in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 31, 2020.

A 41-year-old Merrill man was arrested Monday morning on a warrant charge in the town of Harding. He was wanted by the Wood County Sheriff on a criminal traffic case.

A 52-year-old Merrill man was injured after a single-vehicle rollover Monday evening in the town of Pine River.

A 29-year-old Merrill man was arrested Tuesday evening for bail jumping and violating the terms of his probation.

A 27-year-old Altoona man was arrested on a criminal OWI charge Saturday morning on Highway 8 at Myers Road in the town of Somo. He was also cited for driving left of center and possessing open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

A 32-year-old Merrill man was cited for first offense OWI and driving while suspended following a traffic stop on Highway G near Pine Wood Lane.

A 32-year-old Antigo man will likely face a criminal traffic charge after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in the town of Merrill just after 11 a.m. The investigating deputy is awaiting the results of a blood test to confirm impairment. This may be a second offense as the man was cited for OWI by Everest Metro Police earlier this month.

A 43-year-old Merrill man was arrested Sunday morning on a battery and disorderly conduct charge following a disturbance at the Horn Lake camping area.

Deputies arrested a 40-year-old Merrill man Sunday evening in the town of Pine River on a warrant from Forrest County for failing to pay a fine and in Lincoln County Court for failing to pay child support.

Five people reported striking deer this past week.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

