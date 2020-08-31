Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Jamie and Janelle Ostrowski announce the birth of Marek Valerian, born at 5:18 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020. Marek weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Geddy Yellow Thunder and Ashley Smith announce the birth of their son Leo Nathan, born at 12:36 p.m. Aug. 17, 2020. Leo weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

Jeremy and Danielle Brandt announce the birth of their daughter Luna Shay, born at 10:57 a.m. Aug. 18, 2020. Luna weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Jordan Guenthner announces the birth of her son Khamari James, born at 3:21 p.m. Aug. 17, 2020. Khamari weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Nathaniel and Ashley LeNoble announce the birth of their daughter Evelyn Yvonne, born at 2:53 a.m. Aug. 18, 2020. Evelyn weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

Ryan Weinkauf and Emily Alford announce the birth of their daughter Allie Ann, born at 12:50 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020. Allie weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Shawn and Tori Fandrey announce the birth of their son Ruben Lee, born at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 17, 2020. Ruben weighed 7 pounds.

Joseph Rectanus and Ashley St. Clair announce the birth of their son Henry Joseph, born at 1:14 p.m. Aug. 19, 2020. Henry weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

Sean and Tanya Zaverousky announce the birth of their son Tyler Paul, born at 10:11 a.m. Aug. 20, 2020. Tyler weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Andrew and Cynthia Fetting announce the birth of their daughter Leona Jean, born at 12:25 a.m. Aug. 20, 2020. Leona weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Zachary Guy-Neumann and Chardaye Magee announce the birth of their daughter Nylah Marie, born at 1:20 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020. Nylah weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces.

Zach and Melanie Switlick announce the birth of their son Macklin Lee, born at 3:06 p.m. Aug. 21, 2020. Macklin weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Aivin Xiong and DaNika Harkner announce the birth of their daughter AvRiean Renee, born at 2:49 p.m. Aug. 24, 2020. AvRiean weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Andrew Washburn and Deborah Borland announce the birth of their son Bodhi Charles, born at 5:42 p.m. Aug. 27, 2020. Bodhi weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Joseph and Brooke Frieberg announce the birth of their son Emmett Joseph, born at 12:11 a.m. Aug. 27, 2020. Emmett weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

Ryan and Miranda Borgemoen announce the birth of their son Liam Ryan, born at 5 a.m. Aug. 28, 2020. Liam weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

