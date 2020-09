By Shereen Siewert

Traffic on the Bridge Street Bridge in Wausau will shift to the northern two lanes, with no pedestrian traffic allowed beginning Wednesday, city officials said.

Traffic over the bridge will continue to flow with one lane in each direction to accommodate construction on the south side of the bridge.

Portions of the sidewalk will be removed for repairs.

The land reduction and sidewalk closure will begin Sept. 2 and extend through mid-October.

