By Shereen Siewert

One person is reportedly in custody on unspecified charges Tuesday after a large-scale police presence in Weston, the details of which are unclear as of late Tuesday.

Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence Tuesday evening off of Camp Phillips Road near Hwy. 29. One resident told Wausau Pilot & Review she witnessed a road block on Camp Philips Road, while multiple readers said that a local hospital was on lockdown earlier on Tuesday.

Hospital officials have not released any statements about a lockdown as of 10 p.m..

WSAW-TV reports a portion of Community Center Drive remained blocked off as of late Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

