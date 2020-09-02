By Shereen Siewert

An employee at John Marshall Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Wednesday.

District officials say they are working with the Marathon County Health Department for guidance. Parents and staff at John Marshall have been notified of the case.

The Wausau School District voted in July to begin the school year virtually, a decision that prompted strong response from some parents and students in the district. School Board members are reviewing that decision again on Sept. 14.

No additional details have been released.

