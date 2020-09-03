Peoples State Bank has announced the promotion of Amber Gober to business development specialist and mortgage loan originator.

Amber Gober

With the promotion, Gober will move to the bank’s Rib Mountain location to assist with business development opportunities in the Rib Mountain area. At the same time, Gober will continue to assist mortgage customers throughout the greater Wausau area.

Gober has been with Peoples for four years and has 22 years of banking experience. She has helped customers with home purchases, refinancing, home equity lines of credit and establishing construction loans.

“Amber’s lending experience with mortgage customers provides a great base for her in this new hybrid role,” said Jeffrey Saxton, Peoples vice president – mortgage. “She’ll provide the same drive and work ethic to build business relationships for Peoples, in addition to maintaining her success with home buyers.”

Gober was a 2019 Athena nominee and 2017 recipient of Wausau’s 20 Under Forty program.

