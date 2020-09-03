By Shereen Siewert

A 35-year-old Wausau man free on bond in a case alleging sexual assault is facing new assault accusations, this time involving an intoxicated woman.

Christopher Galvan was previously charged in October with second degree sexual assault of a child. He was freed April 20 after posting a $5,000 cash bond, according to online court records. That case has not yet concluded.

New charges of sexual assault of an intoxicated victim, strangulation/suffocation and bail jumping were filed Sept. 1 against Galvan in Marathon County Circuit Court. During an initial appearance this week, Circuit Judge Mike Moran ordered Galvan held on a $10,000 cash bond. He remains behind bars as of Thursday.

An investigation into the most recent allegations began Aug. 31 when a woman with whom Galvan was romantically involved called police for a civil standby while collecting her belongings from his Franklin Street home. According to a police incident report included in court filings, the alleged victim told police she was afraid of Galvan because she suspected his involvement in a gang, and because of his alleged verbal harassment and controlling behavior.

In an interview with police, the alleged victim said she and Galvan came home two days earlier after a night of drinking and she passed out on the bed with her clothes on, then found Galvan on top of her, strangling her and sexually assaulting her. The alleged victim then submitted to a SANE exam, according to court documents.

In addition to the cash bond, Judge Moran on Tuesday ordered Galvan not to possess any dangerous weapons until the case is concluded. Galvan is also ordered to maintain sobriety and avoid taverns, liquor stores and beer tents.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9.

