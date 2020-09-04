STEVENS POINT – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra will offer a series of private, socially distant backyard concerts put on by a few of the orchestra’s musicians.

There are two concerts to choose from: a private cello performance featuring Lawrence Leviton, with space for four guests; or an exclusive chamber performance featuring Steve Bjella, violin, Lawrence

Leviton, cello, and Ann Huntoon, flute, with space for eight guests. These concerts will be scheduled at a time that is mutually convenient for the performers and listeners. The CWSO will provide wine for a toast to start the concert.

These concerts are $100/person or $200/couple and will be first come, first serve. For more information or to reserve your space, call the CWSO office at 715-345-7726.

Masks and adherence to social distance guidelines are highly encouraged.



