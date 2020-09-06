WAUSAU – Starting in September, the Marathon County Historical Society will host weekly, mid-day conversations online on interesting historical stories from throughout Marathon County. Think of it as a shorter, episodic version of the historical society’s popular History Speaks lecture series.

Join librarian Gary Gisselman at 12:30 p.m. every Thursday for a short presentation, 10-15 minutes, and discussion on a chapter of history from Marathon County. The first series takes a four-week look at different aspects of school history from across Marathon County.

Upper Kelly School. Photo courtesy Marathon County Historical Society.

These History Chats will be streamed live on Facebook and the MCHS YouTube Channel, and will be archived for later viewing at the same places.

Dates and topics

Sept. 10: Early Schools of Wausau

The story of the first schools formed in Wausau in the 1800s.

Sept. 17: Rural Schools of Marathon County

The story of the rural schools that served most of Marathon County’s children.

Sept. 24: Church Schools in Marathon County

The story of the many schools that were organized by and/or through local churches.

Oct. 1: Marathon County Schools in the 20th Century

The story of the development and changes in the schools of the county during the new century.

For more information, call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750 and leave a message or email info@marathoncountyhistory.org.

