The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department will receive $3,295 in gift cards from the local Lights of Christmas program, which will help those in need this winter.

The money raised was the result of free-will gifts of attendees of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day held on Aug. 13 on the 400 Block of Third Street in Downtown Wausau.



“This is a wonderful opportunity for Marathon County deputies to have gift cards available in their patrol cars to help those in need,” said Sheriff Scott Parks. “As law enforcement patrols all of Marathon County, we can use the gift cards to see a need and fill that need. Deputies will be able to help many of their neighbors and strengthen the bond of trust!”

There will be an official presentation of the gifts cards at the Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9.





