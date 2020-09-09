By Shereen Siewert

A 48-year-old Adams man is dead following a motorcycle crash Monday, police said.

Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department were called just before 11:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a single motorcycle crash on Hwy. E and 11th Avenue in the town of Easton, officials said.

A preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was headed west on Hwy. E when the driver missed a curve, crossed the road and struck a cement pillar, police said.

The victim has been identified as Robert McMahon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed is a possible contributing factor to the crash.

