Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Aaryn and Danielle Martyn announce the birth of their daughter Olivia Dolores, born at 11:07 a.m. Sept. 4, 2020. Olivia weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Eric and Rebecca Borchardt announce the birth of their son Michael James, born at 9:33 a.m. Sept. 5, 2020. Michael weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Like this: Like Loading...