Raymond and Samantha Yessa announce the birth of their daughter Madilyn Marie, born at 8:58 p.m. Sept. 7, 2020. Madilyn weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

Jonathan and Cameron Pearson announce the birth of their son Kane Wilder, born at 12:17 a.m. Sept. 8, 2020. Kane weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Matthew and Justine Rausch announce the birth of their son Trey Rickey, born at 6:58 p.m. Sept. 6, 2020. Trey weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

