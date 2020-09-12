By Shereen Siewert

The 2020 Wisconsin Fall Color Report is now online with the best locations for viewing the beauty of fall colors in Marathon County and beyond.

The fall color report is an up-to-date guide for finding the most colorful fall leaves around Wisconsin. The map, courtesy of Travel Wisconsin, shows the historic march of Wisconsin fall colors from north to south with 100 fall color reporters providing updates in all 72 counties of the state.

Scroll down to see the percentage of leaves that have turned, along with estimated peak color dates to plan your travel. When you click on the lower bar, you’ll find a link to fall trip ideas, selfie stand locations, a photo gallery and more.

