By Shereen Siewert

President Trump will make a campaign stop near Wausau on Thursday, an event that was originally set for Friday.

Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Central Wisconsin Airport, 100 CWA Dr., Mosinee, with the event scheduled for 8 p.m.

Registere here for tickets to the event, or on the President’s campaign website.

