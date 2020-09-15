STEVENS POINT – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is again ranked among the best public universities in the Midwest, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The magazine’s 2021 rankings place UW-Stevens Point as 14th among regional public universities in the 12 states in its Midwest region. The university was recognized for solid reputation among peer institutions, low student-to-faculty ratio and retention of first-year students.

“We are particularly proud of our ranking on social mobility,” said Chancellor Bernie Patterson in a news release. This ranking, new last year, measures mobility of students who typically are from low-income families. The ranking is based on two key factors and looks at graduation rates of students who receive federal Pell grants. UW-Stevens Point is second among Wisconsin public and private universities on social mobility, according to U.S. News rankings.

UWSP-Stevens Point also was among the 10 Wisconsin public and private universities to make Money magazine’s list of best colleges for the cost.

The 2020 list includes more than 700 colleges and universities nationwide with graduation rates at or above the median. Universities were then ranked based on 26 factors in three categories: quality of education, affordability and outcomes.

To view the 2021 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, visit www.usnews.com/best-colleges.

