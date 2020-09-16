By Shereen Siewert

UPDATE – 12:25 p.m.

Lockdowns in the D.C. Everest School District have been lifted after an incident in the south metro area was resolved, school officials confirmed Wednesday.

At about 11:15 a.m., district officials were informed by police that schools in the district should enact safety protocols due to a “community incident,” said D.C. Everest Executive Assistant Ellen Suckow. Students were secured within the school and all external entrances/exits to the building were locked.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., police notified the school that the incident had been resolved, Suckow said.

Witnesses say they were told by police to lock their doors and stay inside due to an armed, dangerous person in the area, and a SWAT team was near the intersection of Bus. 51 and Volkman Street.

Police have so far not released any details about the incident or what led to the standoff.

This story will be updated when additional information is released. See the original story below.

D.C. Everest High School is on lockdown Wednesday while a major police presence is being reported nearby.

Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw what appears to be a SWAT team and apparent standoff near Bus. 51 and Volkman Street.

Students at the school said they are being told they cannot leave the premises. Ellen Suckow, executive assistant to the superintendent and school board at D.C. Everest, confirmed the lockdown is based on advice from law enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

