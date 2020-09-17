By Shereen Siewert

One person is dead and two people are injured in a crash Thursday morning east of Rhinelander, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.

Police at 10:14 a.m. Thursday received multiple 911 calls of a two-vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of Hwy. 8 and Hwy. N in the town of Woodboro.

Upon arrival, deputies found several people with injuries. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

A passenger in the westbound vehicle was transported from the scene by Medivac helicopter but died on the way to the hospital, officials said.

A portion of Hwy. 8 remains closed as of 3:15 p.m. Thursday and is likely to be closed for an additional several hours, officials said.

The name of the victim who died is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation

