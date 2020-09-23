United Way and Pop-Tarts want to help turn your ideas into reality by giving away $2,500 micro-grants to spark ideas for community change.

Whether it’s a written story, video or illustration, it doesn’t matter. They just want to spark your creativity and help bring your idea, energy and passion for your city to life. Applicants must be between the ages of 13 and 22.

Last year’s #RepYourCity Challenge awarded grants to 10 young people to implement big ideas to improve their cities. This year, they are calling on more young people with the dreams and drive to bring about change in their community.

Applications are open now for young people to submit their ideas for building a better future in their communities. Twenty people will each receive a $2,500 grant to bring their projects to life. Winners will be announced between now and Dec. 31.

Visit www.unitedway.org/unwrapthefuture for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...