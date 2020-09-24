(PRESS RELEASE) WAUSAU –The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce held its 108th Annual Meeting in a webcast on Thursday, September 24. The Annual Meeting celebrated the previous year’s accomplishments and recognized individuals who dedicate their time and talent to further the Chamber’s mission and bolster the business community and region. The event included the recognition of Randy Verhasselt of Evolutions in Design LLC in Wausau as the recipient of the Ruder Ware Innovator Award.
The Ruder Ware Innovator Award in Memory of G. Lane Ware was established in 2015 by Ruder Ware LLSC. G. Lane Ware was a distinguished attorney and consummate professional with a sincere drive to make the Wausau community a better place for life and for business. Ware realized that to succeed in business, you needed to innovate and differentiate, to remain relevant in a changing economy.
The Chamber also honored Cheryl Anderson of Newton Electric Corp with the Ambassador of the Year Award.
University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson, provided a special message during the virtual event. The former Governor of Wisconsin shared his thoughts on the importance of working together during tough times to build a stronger future for the region and the state of Wisconsin.
The event also included the introduction of the new members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. The Chamber thanks outgoing Directors Thomas Felch of J&D Tube Benders Inc, Rebecca Frisch of Marathon County Conservation, Planning & Zoning and Cory Heckendorf of Wisconsin Kenworth.
“Looking ahead to 2020-2021, the Chamber, along with partner stakeholders, will continue to lead the region forward in implementing the goals outlined in the organization’s strategic plan and in the economic development plan for the region.” said Dr. Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. “I invite everyone to watch the recording of this event as our organization continues to serve as the unique connecting piece for the community between business, education, government and non-profits.”
A recording of the entire Annual Meeting is available on the Chamber’s YouTube channel.
The Dirks Group was the platinum sponsor for the Annual Meeting, along with gold sponsor Marshfield Clinic Health System, silver sponsor Wisconsin Public Service Corp and bronze sponsor Ruder Ware LLSC.
(PRESS RELEASE) WAUSAU –The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce held its 108th Annual Meeting in a webcast on Thursday, September 24. The Annual Meeting celebrated the previous year’s accomplishments and recognized individuals who dedicate their time and talent to further the Chamber’s mission and bolster the business community and region. The event included the recognition of Randy Verhasselt of Evolutions in Design LLC in Wausau as the recipient of the Ruder Ware Innovator Award.