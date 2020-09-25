Merrill edges Ashland in snug affair 20-14

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Merrill to the front of Friday’s football game, and it stayed there to fend off Ashland by a six-point margin.

Merrill drew first blood by forging a 6-0 advantage over Ashland after the first quarter.

The Oredockers proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 7-6 lead over the Blue Jays at the half, and the Oredockers enjoyed a 14-12 lead over the Blue Jays to start the fourth quarter.

The Blue Jays’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with an 8-0 points differential.

The final score was 20-14, Merrill.

Stratford mauls Wittenberg-Birnamwood in strong showing 35-6

Stratford turned coroner and pulled the sheet over Wittenberg-Birnamwood in Wisconsin high school football action on September 25.

Stratford drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Wittenberg-Birnamwood after the first quarter.

Stratford’s offense struck to a 27-6 lead over Wittenberg-Birnamwood at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Stratford wound up on top with a final score of 35-6.

Too close for comfort, Mosinee strains past Minocqua Lakeland 25-16

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Mosinee passed in a 25-16 victory at Minocqua Lakeland’s expense in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Mosinee’s offense roared to a 19-0 lead over the Thunderbirds at the intermission.

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Storm warning: Colby unleashes full fury on Thorp 54-6

Colby thumped Thorp in high school football action Friday night by a major margin.

Colby scored a home-team victory with a final score of 54-6.

Our local sports coverage is made possible by readers like you. Become a Wausau Pilot & Review member for as little as $10 per month here and become a high school sports MVP today!

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

Like this: Like Loading...