WAUSAU – The Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation will hold its third annual Single Pot Chili Cook-off in a tent outside Thrive Foodery at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11.

The community is invited to attend. Tickets cost $25 each and can be reserved by calling 715-966-0318. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door the day of the event. Curbside pickup will be available this year.

The foundation supports several programs that help Wausau area residents and firefighters in times of need: Firefighter Scholarship Program, Dream Vacation Program and Gift Card Program.

More information is available at www.facebook.com/WFCAF.

