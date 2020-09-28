MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will offer a snowmobile safety course this fall for operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1985, and who are 12 years of age or older.

Snowmobile safety is critical. In 2019, 16 fatal snowmobiling accidents occurred, with the top contributing factors being speed and operator error, according to the DNR.

The safety course costs $10 and includes six hours of classroom instruction with two optional hours of hands-on instruction or a simulated ride. For those age 16 and older, the course can be completed online.

To register for a classroom course or an online version, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/Education/OutdoorSkills/safetyEducation.

