By Shereen Siewert

Members of the Wausau School Board on Monday chose four finalists considered to fill a vacancy created in late August, narrowing the field from 13 applicants.

Longtime board member Theresa Miles resigned in August, citing health issues. Miles was first elected to the board in April 2010 and was a teacher for more than three decades in the Wausau School District.

During a special meeting Monday, the board reviewed application materials submitted by Suzi Richetto, Danielle Huntington, Matthew Haines, Johnny Fortenberry, Dustin Peterson, Paul Herold, Dr. Kay Gruling, Nicolas Bisgrove, former board member Jeff Leigh, Lorraine Beyersdorff, Cody Nikolai, Mark Holdhusen and Todd McDonald.

Gruling, a physician; Leigh, former school board president and former president of the Wausau Schools Foundation; Bisgrove, a senior finance specialist; and Holdhuser, a longtime educator, were chosen as the four finalists.

All four finalists will be interviewed in open session at an Oct. 12 meeting, during which the board will select the new member. The final candidate will be immediately sworn into office with a term that extends through April 26, 2021.

