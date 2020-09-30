

Wausau – Marathon County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing Oct. 2 with the aid of the Wisconsin National Guard.

The event, which begins at 8 a.m., will provide drive-through and walk-up style COVID-19 nasal swab testing at Northcentral Technical College, 1000 W. Campus Drive, Wausau, in lot E (off West Campus Drive). Non-English speaking support will be available.

Typically the busiest times for these testing clinics is between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Eight hundred tests will be performed on a first come, first served basis.

Test will be provided until 5 p.m. or until gone.

Registration for testing can be done electronically the day of testing. Staff will assist people with registering if needed.

Instructions can be found at:

dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02721.pdf (English)

dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02721s.pdf (Spanish)

dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02721h.pdf (Hmong)

Symptomatic and close contacts are strongly encouraged to get tested. People with and without symptoms (5 years or older) are eligible for testing. Common COVID-19 symptoms are fever/chills, cough, and shortness of breath. Other symptoms may include headache, new loss of taste/smell, sore throat, fatigue, body or muscle aches, and diarrhea, vomiting or nausea.

Results from National Guard testing sites typically are returned within three to five days. For people waiting more than five days for their results, call the new Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 Test Result Hotline at 1-866-419-6988.

Like this: Like Loading...