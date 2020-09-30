WAUSAU – The Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art will convert its upcoming artist reception to a Zoom gathering because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.

The public is invited to attend and meet the artists exhibiting their work in “Painting the Figure Now III” in a Zoom meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 8.

Join the Zoom meeting here. Meeting ID is 915 5848 5947. Passcode is 265452.

The exhibition features paintings that investigate the many ways we see the human figure now. It examines contemporary approaches to portraiture, narrative and visualizations focusing on the human form in life, action, play, work and repose by international artists who understand the finest traditions of figurative art.

The free exhibit opens Oct. 8 and runs through Dec. 12. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

