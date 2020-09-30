The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Annalise

I’m a sweet little kitty that was found as a stray, but now I’m ready to put all of my charm and magic into getting you to adopt me! I’m very playful, loving and cuddly, so you won’t be able to say no to me!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

