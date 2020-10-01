(PRESS RELEASE) RIB MOUNTAIN — Clements Insurance Agency Inc will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6 to celebrate a new location for the business in Rib Mountain. The public is welcomed to attend this event to be held at 151577 Kingfisher Lane.



The Clements Insurance Agency is a full-service independent agency that has served the Wausau area for more than 37 years. The business was started by Rick and Deb Clements and is now led by President and agent Steve Clements and Executive Vice President and agent Alison Clements. Representing over 15 top-rated carriers, the agency aims to find the best fit and value for all lines of insurance protection for its clients.



“Clements Insurance Agency is excited to be fully operational in our new office in Rib Mountain.” said Steve Clements. “After being located downtown for many years, clients will enjoy easier access, ample parking, and spacious, updated facilities. We are well-positioned and excited to continue serving our wonderful community for years to come.”



The Clements Agency looks forward to hosting an open house and client appreciation event at their new office as soon as the current global health concerns subside.



The agency’s mission statement is, ‘Clements Insurance Agency is an experienced independent agency committed to the principles of integrity, client education, and personalized service to provide exceptional insurance solutions for individuals, families, and businesses.’



Clements Insurance Agency Inc is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the business, call 715-848-3337 or visit ClementsAgency.com.

