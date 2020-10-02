WAUSAU – The city of Wausau reminds voters that absentee voting drop boxes in each municipality that is offering them is for the residents of that particular municipality.

For example, the city of Wausau drop box is for city of Wausau voters only. The village of Weston box is for village of Weston residents only.

State statute dictates that your absentee ballot must be returned to the clerk in the municipality where you live, the city of Wausau said.

In addition, the drive-through voting option the city of Wausau will offer Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 is restricted to city of Wausau residents. In-person absentee voting must be done in the municipality in which the voter lives.

