WAUSAU – Aspirus is re-instating tighter visitor restrictions at its locations across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan to minimize the spread of respiratory infections, such as COVID-19, influenza and RSV, Aspirus announced today. Aspirus’ temporary visitor restrictions, which will be fully implemented before the weekend, apply to both inpatient and outpatient settings to protect patients, staff and community members.

Until further notice, visitors will not be allowed at Aspirus locations, with the following exceptions:

Clinics – One adult support person allowed for patients with specific caregiving needs.

One adult support person allowed for patients with specific caregiving needs. Compassionate care – Visitation not restricted during end-of-life situations but may be managed at the discretion of the care team.

Visitation not restricted during end-of-life situations but may be managed at the discretion of the care team. COVID-19 patients – Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and in end-of-life situations.

– Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and in end-of-life situations. Inpatient areas – One adult health care decision maker or support person for patients with specific caregiving needs.

One adult health care decision maker or support person for patients with specific caregiving needs. Labor and delivery patients – Birth mother and one support person.

Birth mother and one support person. Outpatient treatment centers (dialysis and oncology) – One adult support person.

– One adult support person. Patients under 18 – Two primary adult support people.

Two primary adult support people. Surgery/procedure patients – One adult support person, recommended to wait in vehicle or designated location.

Nursing Home/Assisted Living residents

No visitors. Family members with special circumstances, however, are encouraged to call the location to discuss. Aspirus nursing home/assisted living locations include:

Tivoli at Divine Savior Healthcare– Portage

Aspirus Medford Hospital – Care and Rehabilitation and Country Gardens – Medford

Aspirus Pleasant View – Phillips

Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Long Term Care – Ontonagon, Michigan

Aspirus Langlade Hospital – Rosalia Gardens – Antigo

All approved visitors are required to wear a face mask at all times while in an Aspirus facility.

With guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Aspirus will restrict all visitors who exhibit signs of fever or respiratory symptoms and those who are in quarantine or isolation per public health.

Like this: Like Loading...