In spite of numerous challenges posed by COVID-19, one Wausau family has just purchased a new home with the help of Habitat for Humanity of Wausau, Inc. It is Habitat’s 69th home in the Wausau area.

Construction on the home began last year in the collaborative program between D.C. Everest Senior High School construction trades class and Habitat for Humanity. Students typically work throughout the school year on framing, dry walling and cabinetry. The partially completed home is then moved from the school to the construction site in early May. Habitat volunteers complete the build.

However, student work on the house came to a halt in March because of COVID-19. Student and volunteer builders could not work on the project because of restrictions by both the state and Habitat parent organization, Habitat for Humanity International. Habitat was faced with a partially built home, and a partner family wondering if their dream of home ownership would ever come true. Fortunately, Habitat was able to partner with Larry Meyer Construction to complete the home on Torney Street in Wausau.

“Larry Meyer Construction was an enthusiastic community partner that came to our rescue,” said Connie Conrad, advisory consultant for Habitat for Humanity of Wausau, Inc., in a news release. “They put our Habitat build at the top of their priority for this year’s construction season.”

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Wausau, to volunteer, donate or receive information on the Home Ownership Program, contact Habitat for Humanity of Wausau at 715-848-5042, view www.habitatwausau.org, visit Facebook at Habitat for Humanity of Wausau, or email office@habitatwausau.org.

