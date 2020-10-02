WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College is the recipient of a nearly $2.2 million Department of Education Strengthening Institutions grant, the school announced today.

The RAISE: EM+UP, or Risk Alert Interventions to Support Education: Early Measures + Ultra Predictives, grant will expand initiatives to support enrollment, retention and graduation of all NTC low-income students through predictive analytics, advising and career services over the next five years.

“We are so honored to be awarded these funds, which will allow NTC to help students stay on track and reach their goals of a brighter future.” said Vicki Jeppesen, vice president of college advancement; executive director of NTC Foundation + NTC Property Foundation. “NTC is one of few higher education institutions to receive this grant nationwide, so we are committed to using the funds to have a strong, positive impact on our learners.”

As 63 percent of NTC’s full-time program students are eligible for financial aid, these initiatives will allow for enhanced intervention processes, professional development for faculty and staff, implementation of career pathway software, first and second year career services, online career and program resources, and career investigation courses. In addition, funds will be used to strengthen the NTC Foundation’s endowment to provide scholarship support to learners.

