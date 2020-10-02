

Obituaries are a service of Brainard Funeral Home & Cremation Center, with locations in Wausau and Weston.

Robert “Bob” Dalton

Robert “Bob” Dalton

Robert “Bob” Dalton, 84, passed away at his home in Weston on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Bob was born on May 10, 1936, in Fond du Lac to the late Edward and Katherine (Reily) Dalton.

Bob graduated from St Mary’s Springs Academy in 1954 and served our country in the United States Navy after graduation. Bob was a radio operator and submariner on the USS Redfish. He earned the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal during his service. He also famously earned the nickname “One Gun Dalton” after accidently shooting himself in the leg during a quick draw contest while on liberty. The bullet remained lodged in his leg for the remainder of his life, providing quite the adventurous tale for his children and grandchildren.

Following his honorable discharge in 1958, Bob enrolled in college at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He graduated in 1962 with a degree in economics. Bob worked for many years as regional manager for Montgomery Wards department store, in many locations across the Midwest.

Bob married Marilyn (Kay) Dalton in 1987 in Hartford, Wisconsin. She survives.

Bob was an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and Green Bay Packers fan. He proudly rode his Harley up until the age of 83. In 2014, he had the privilege of traveling to Washington, D.C., with the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. Bob’s greatest joy was spending time with his family and attending sporting events and concerts for his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Kay, Bob is further survived by his son Sean Dalton of LaCrosse; daughter Tracy Meinen (Joe) of Chippewa Falls; daughter Kelly Dalton (Dave) of Schofield; daughter Cindy Forbes (Paul) of Cloquet, Minnesota; son Shannon Dalton (Jenni) of Kronenwetter; daughter Casey Berbig (Dan) of Anchorage, Alaska; stepdaughter Laura McCormick (Jay) of Appleton; stepson Mark Kohnhorst (Darsi) of Hartford; and stepdaughter Jennifer Kohnhorst (Adam) of St Paul, Minnesota. He is also survived by his first wife, Jeanne (Delfeld) Dalton.

He is also survived by grandchildren Erin Jarnebro, Sam Dalton, Kyle Dalton, Rudy Dvorak, Zak Heimerman, Patrick Stumborg, Andrew Stumborg, Nick Stumborg, Tie Forbes, Taylor Forbes, Quinn Dalton, Riley Dalton, Gabe Berbig, Cora Berbig, Brock Berbig, Elizabeth VanSickle, Whitney Witt, Devin Kohnhorst, Aiden Kohnhorst, V Wiedl, and Ivan Wiedl. He was also blessed with four great-grandchildren: Valerie Dvorak, Elle Jarnebro, Jack Jarnebro and Evelyn VanSickle.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Katherine Dalton; his brothers Ronald, John, and Gavin Dalton; and his stepdaughter Julie Zignego.

The family wishes to thank the Aspirus Oncology and Procedure Department staff for their kindness and compassion during Bob’s brief battle with cancer, and the Weston EMTs for their service.

A private celebration of Bob’s life will occur at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be directed to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Laurence “Larry” Amend

Laurence “Larry” Amend

Laurence (Larry) Thomas Amend was born March 26, 1939, in Portage, Wisconsin. He died Sept. 27, 2020, in Weston, Wisconsin.

An uncle before he was born, Larry was the youngest of 11 children. He graduated from Portage High School, then attended UW-Madison and UW-Whitewater before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served his country at the White House Army Signal Agency in Washington, D.C., which provided intelligence communications in support of the president. The day of his discharge, his commanding officer took him for a private meeting with John F. Kennedy in the Oval Office. The president thanked him for his service and congratulated him on his plans to continue his education at UW-Whitewater.

Larry graduated with a degree in business administration, then worked as a salesman of class rings, greeting cards, insurance, real estate and pharmaceuticals.

He was a loving son, brother, husband and father; a devoted Catholic and Knight of Columbus; a member of the Optimist Club; an avid golfer; a wicked card player; an outdoorsman; a rabid Badgers, Packers and Brewers fan; and a joyful, generous friend to many.

Those Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Martha (Stevenson) Amend of Weston, Wisconsin; his sons Robert (Deana) Amend of Tucson, Arizona, and Michael (Roxane) Amend of Erie, Colorado; his grandchildren Allegra Amend of Los Angeles, California, Dominic Amend of Tucson, Arizona, and Jessica Amend of Erie, Colorado; his sister Barbara (Gary) Schroeder of Dubuque, Iowa; his sister-in-law Patti (John) Amend of Tucson, Arizona; his siblings-in-law Jim (Jerri) Stevenson of Whitewater, Wisconsin, and Jan (Bob) Stevenson of Whitewater, Wisconsin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and cousins-in-law, as well as countless close friends in Wisconsin, Arizona and elsewhere.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents William and Anna Amend; by siblings Kenneth Amend, Anna Mary Tice, Bernard Joseph Amend, Regina Arndt, Cecelia Coyle, Aileen Pynnonen, Norbert Amend, John Amend, and Rita Bescup; by his parents-in-law Robert and Charity Stevenson and Claude Voyles; and by his siblings-in-law Robert and Leanne Stevenson.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10, at noon at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser St., Weston. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. All who wish to attend the Mass and/or visitation are invited.

The church service will also be live-streamed by Brainard Funeral Home. You can find the live stream by viewing Larry’s obituary at www.brainardfuneral.com. Live stream will appear 15 minutes before the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Agnes Church.

Ronald “Ron” Berna

Ronald “Ron” Berna

Ronald “Ron” Berna, 76, Wausau passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born in Wausau on April 8, 1944, son of the late Anton and Emma (Beranski) Berna. On Sept. 18, 1965, he married Mary Goyette in Wausau. She preceded him in death on May 12, 2017.

For many years Ron was a truck driver and a forklift operator at Green Bay Packaging in Wausau. Some of his favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, going up north and also riding his UTV.

Survivors include his son, Scott Berna, Wausau, and one grandson, Anthony Berna, Wausau.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Olson.

A public funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at The Church of Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. The Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and face masks are required by everyone attending.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Donna Waldburger

Donna Waldburger

Donna M. Waldburger, 76, Wausau, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born July 14, 1944, in Wausau, daughter of the late Walter and Eleanor “Dottie” (Schaad) Gorectke. On Dec. 1, 1962, she married Duane Waldburger in Wausau.

For many years, Donna worked at Marathon Electric Corp., Wausau, until her retirement. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed flower gardening, spending time up north at the family cottage in Minocqua, and most of all, she loved time spent with her family.

Survivors include, her husband, Duane; three children, Carey (Emily) Waldburger, Kinnelon, New Jersey, Renee (Mike) Grassel, Chanhassen, Minnesota, and Kristin (Chris) Houle, Wausau; and seven grandchildren, Lucas, Andrew and Elise Waldburger, Elle Grassel, Emily, Jaxon and Lily Houle.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Charles Gorectke and Marilyn Schroeder.

Private services will be held.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Richard Von Loh

Richard Von Loh

Richard Franklin Von Loh, 87, of Wausau passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Wausau Manor.

He was born on Jan. 22, 1933, to the late Arthur and Merta (Lawson) Von Loh in Irma, Wisconsin. Richard grew up and attended school in Irma and later graduated from Merrill High School. He married the former Sonia Danielson in Marshfield on May 15, 1976.

Richard worked for Braun Brothers in Athens as a mechanic and later for Volkswagen in Wausau. He was a member of the E.A.A. and a lifelong member of the Edgar Steam Show. Richard enjoyed building and restoring airplanes and also loved John Deere tractors.

Survivors include his wife, Sonia, of the village of Maine; children, Vicki (Steven) Tressler of Kronenwetter and Aaron Von Loh of Maine; brothers, Donald Von Loh of Marshfield, Gerald Von Loh of Florida, Thomas (Shirley) Von Loh of Athens, Allan Von Loh of Florida, Leonard Schroeder of Merrill, and Roger Schroeder of Tennessee; brother and sister-in-law, Craig (Kristine) Freundlich of Madison; many nieces and nephews; and cat, Zoey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Merta Von Loh; and sisters-in-law, Anna Von Loh and Vicky Schroeder.

The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau, with Deacon Peter Burek officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in Chat Cemetery, Irma.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.

Due to the current recommendations masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Seating capacity for the service will be limited by household social distancing.

David Guld

David Guld

Visitation: Covid-19 precautions of distancing will be honored and masks will be required.

Funeral Mass: Because of Covid-19 precautions attendance in the church is limited. In addition, Covid-19 precautions of distancing will be honored and masks will be required.

David Joseph Guld, 47, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2020, at his home in Wausau, Wisconsin, after a courageous battle with cancer. In the months prior to his death, he was surrounded by Angela, his loving wife of 16 years, his children, extended family and many wonderful friends.

David was born Jan. 4, 1973, in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Born to Gunther Guld and Patricia (Craig) Alwin, David graduated from Merrill Senior High School in 1991 where he excelled in baseball, football and basketball. He was a seven-time letter winner and was awarded the Steve Walsh Award for his outstanding talent on the baseball field.

David continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Stout before entering the workforce. A gifted and successful businessman, David and his brother Dylan Alwin founded Finishing Touch Signs in 2007, where together over the course of 13 years would grow the business into central Wisconsin’s premier sign company, earning the Wausau Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year award in 2014. Recently, the two established Sawmill Adventure Park in Rothschild, Wisconsin.

While David will certainly be remembered for his contributions to Wausau’s business community, it will be his role as a dedicated and caring father and well-respected athletic coach where David was most loved and will be greatly missed. In his free time, David could be found practicing sports with his children, coaching softball for Newman High School, or faithfully watching the Green Bay Packers as one of their most loyal supporters. While his time here may have been cut short, the drive, passion, commitment and perseverance he instilled in both his own children and those he coached will live on throughout their lifetimes.

David is survived by his wife Angela (Ackeret); his daughter Paige and son Cooper, his mother Patricia Alwin, siblings Jameison (Melissa) Guld, Dylan (Christina) Alwin, Seth (Rachel) Alwin, and Ashley Guld, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. David was preceded in death by his father Craig Alwin, father Gunther Guld, grandparents John and Elisabeth Guld and Thomas and Joan Manthie, and nephew Pierce Guld.

Above all, David was a kind and generous man who placed great value in his family and elevating the lives of those around him. He will be missed tremendously. Services to celebrate his life will be held Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, with visitation at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Wausau from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a second visitation Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. The church service and burial will follow at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a college fund established for David and Angela’s children.

Cremation services are being performed by Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society in Schofield, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be sent to HonorOne.com.

Dorothy Mayer

Dorothy Mayer

Dorothy Ann Mayer, 91, of Stetsonville, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, under the loving care of Hope Hospice and surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was born Nov. 25, 1928, to Herbert and Edna Voit of Stetsonville, Wisconsin.

She was a graduate of Medford Senior High School. She then moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and worked for AC Sparkplug Co. She met the love of her life Thomas P. Mayer and they were married on June 23, 1951 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Stetsonville. They moved to Wausaukee to live and later moved back here to start farming. In 1974 she started working for Tombstone Pizza and remained there until her retirement.

She loved spending time with family and friends and with the Lord.

Dorothy is survived by five children; Jeff (Bev) of Stetsonville, Dan (Kathy) of Medford, Greg (Kathy) of Newport Richie, Florida, Mary (Greg) Kraemer of Stetsonville, and Kris (Brad) Justice of Stetsonville. Included are 15 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She also has one sister Marilyn(Fred) George of Clayton, North Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas in 2015, her parents Herbert and Edna Voit, and two brothers Roger and Donald Voit, and one sister Ellen Spreen.

Funeral services will be held Oct. 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Stetsonville, Wisconsin, with Father Mike Hayden and Deacon Pat Gierl officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons. Burial will take place at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Dorothy’s family would like to thank Hope Hospice for all their wonderful care.

Cremation service was provided by Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society in Schofield, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be sent to HonorOne.com.

Rev. Leonard Erdman

Rev. Leonard Erdman

“Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but has risen.” Luke 24:5-6



The Rev. Leonard E. Erdman passed away in his sleep Monday morning, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home in Weston at the age of 94.



In 2002, Rev. Erdman was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which gradually over time took his abilities. In spite of that, he served God as long as he was able and never lost his faith, his desire to serve or his love for Christ. He now joins his parents, siblings, granddaughter and all the saints of heaven in a joyous reunion with his God and Savior Jesus Christ.



Leonard was born near Willow City, North Dakota, in 1926 to Ernest and Laura (Durdle) Erdman. After graduating from Willow City High School, Leonard was drafted into the U.S. Army on Jan. 17, 1945, at Fort Snelling. He served in the 24th Division Signal Corps as part of the occupational forces in the Philippines and Japan. He worked as a cryptographic technician, coding and decoding messages, eventually being promoted to Sergeant.



Following his war service, Leonard began his studies in engineering at North Dakota State. The next year, he transferred to Valparaiso University. After two years there, his concern for those who did not know Jesus as their personal Savior led him into church service. He then transferred to Concordia – River Forest to train as a teacher in elementary education. While at River Forest, he met his wife of 68 years, Pauline M. Fletcher, from Maryland. They married on June 28, 1952. After graduation, they decided Leonard should follow his calling into the Pastoral Ministry, so he attended Concordia Seminary – Springfield, Illinois.



Following his Vicarage year in Gary, Indiana, Leonard was ordained in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod on Aug. 5, 1956. He first served at Saint Paul’s – Red Bluff, California, and Mt. Olive – Corning, California, as shared congregations for five years. He was then called to St. John’s – Easton, Wisconsin, and Zion – Aniwa, Wisconsin, as shared congregations. After 32 years of full-time ministry, Rev. Erdman retired and continued serving part time as an assisting pastor at Christ – Wausau, Wisconsin, and a Visitation Pastor at Trinity – Merrill, Wisconsin. Over his years of service, he wrote several published Bible studies, served as Circuit Counselor, and as LWML Counselor.



In addition to his regular duties as a Pastor, he had the privilege of performing the marriage for all of his children and the baptism for all of his grandchildren.



In 1991, he was honored by the members of St. Johns/Zion for 25 years in the Ministry with a trip to the Holy Land led by Dr. Paul Meier. In 2002, the entire extended family (children, grandchildren, cousins, in-laws …) as well as friends joined in celebration of Leonard and Pauline’s 50th wedding anniversary at Christ Church.



In 2006, he was blessed to celebrate his 50 years of service in the Ministry with the members of Christ Lutheran. In 2011, he was privileged to participate in a World War II Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.



In his spare time, Rev. Erdman enjoyed hunting, fishing (there was no ‘bad’ fishing), working on his home “forest”, and recreating at his cabin in Minocqua, as well as visiting with friends and family.



Pastor Erdman is survived by his wife, Pauline (Fletcher) Erdman, their children Mary (Stephen) Shuler and children Rebecca and Jason; John (Coleen) and children Michael and Laura; Thomas (Joan) and children Andrea, Eric, and Melissa; James, and children Alicia, Alison, and James; Peter and children Kirk and Maari, foster daughter Earlene VanSickel, nine great-grandchildren, sister-in-laws Elsie Erdman, Sue (John) Railey, Pat Fletcher and Judy Fletcher, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest, mother, Laura, brothers Robert and Milton, and granddaughter Michelle Shuler.



“Well done, good and faithful servant. … Enter into the joy of your master.” Matt 25:23



The family would like to thank the many wonderful caregivers from Interim for their loving care of Dad over the past several years.



Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 23, from 5 – 8 p.m.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. with visitation one-hour prior to the service, with Pastor Wetmore leading the service. Both will be held at Christ Lutheran, 1300 Townline Road, Wausau.



Due to COVID-19, the family asks that guests follow the local guidelines of social distancing and using masks.



The service will be live-streamed, recorded and available for viewing at http://www.clc-wausau.org/online-resources.html.



Services provided by Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society in Schofield, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be sent to HonorOne.com.



Burial will be at a later date.

Like this: Like Loading...