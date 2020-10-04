MADISON – Starting Oct. 5, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Reforestation Program will accept seedling orders from Wisconsin forest landowners for trees and shrubs to be planted in spring of 2021.

Seedlings grown at the state nurseries are used for reforestation and conservation plantings on private, industrial and state/county forest lands. A minimum order consists of a packet of 300 trees or shrubs of the landowner’s choosing in increments of 100 of each species, or 500 shrubs or 1,000 tree seedlings. Seedlings can also be purchased by youth groups and educational organizations for their reforestation and conservation planting projects.

Forest landowners can order using the online form found on the DNR website or by printing the order form and mailing it to the Griffith Nursery, 473 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin 54494. Customers may also contact the reforestation staff or their local DNR forester for personal assistance. Printed copies of the order form are also available; call a local forester or nursery for details.

For more information, contact the Griffith State Nursery at 715-424-3700.

