Deputies continue to find and cite motorists traveling well in excess of the posted speed limits. On Monday evening, a Rothschild woman was cited for traveling 91 mph in the 65 mph zone on Highway 51 at Highway Q. The woman was also cited for driving on a suspended license. On Tuesday, a woman from Franklin, Wisconsin, was cited for traveling at 93 mph on Highway 51 at Highway S. On Friday evening, a 19-year-old Ashland woman was stopped and cited for traveling at 128 mph on Highway 51 at Highway C north of Merrill. The woman was also cited for driving on a revoked license and having an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle. On Sunday afternoon, a deputy stopped and cited a Wisconsin Rapids man for speeding on Highway C at Town Hall Road in the town of Schley. Radar indicated the man was traveling at 94 mph in the 55 mph zone, he was also cited for driving on a revoked license.

A 20-year-old Sheboygan woman was injured following an ATV crash on a trail north of Highway B near Ski Hill Road. She was removed from the woods by the Town of Russell Fire Department and transported by Tomahawk EMS to a landing zone at Highway 17 and Highway B. The woman was flown to the trauma center at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The Recreation Deputy investigated the crash and stated alcohol and speed were not factors, the woman was wearing a helmet.

Nine people reported striking deer last week. A Lincoln County Deputy struck two deer Saturday morning on Highway A at Horseshoe Lake Road, causing severe damage to the squad car. On Friday evening, a Fort Atkinson man struck a bear on Highway 51 near Highway A. On Sunday morning, a Stoughton man struck a bear on Highway 51 at Lincoln Drive.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

