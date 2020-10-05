WAUSAU – It’s not too late to begin college this fall. Northcentral Technical College offers late start courses and programs that students can begin now through November. Students who are looking to take their first step, or next step, in higher education still have the opportunity to get started this semester.

“We recognize that this year is unusual as prospective students may have delayed beginning their education or may be considering a gap year due to COVID,” said Dr. Darren Ackley, vice president of learning at NTC, in a news release. “With our late start courses, students can begin their education at a time that’s convenient for them while ensuring they stay on track with their educational goals.”

Late start courses are offered online, giving students flexibility in scheduling, or in a more structured hybrid format through Zoom. Both options help students get a head start on their education.

For more information on available courses and programs, visit www.ntc.edu/latestart or call 715-803-1645.

