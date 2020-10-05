Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Andy and Kati Lau announce the birth of their daughter Addison Hope, born at 8:58 p.m. Oct. 2, 2020. Addison weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Tyler and Stina Vogt announce the birth of their daughter Clara Shannon, born at 4:55 p.m. Oct. 3, 2020. Clara weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces.

Michael Rudell and Angela Braun announce the birth of their daughter Veda Grace, born at 6:12 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020. Veda weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

Zachary and Ashley Helbach announce the birth of their daughter Isla Grace, born at 5:32 p.m. Sept. 29, 2020. Isla weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Scott and Melissa Sigmund announce the birth of their son Jack Patrick, born at 8:02 a.m. Sept. 28, 2020. Jack weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Jeremy and Heidi Roloff announce the birth of their daughter Liza Alice, born at 1:50 a.m. Sept. 29, 2020. Liza weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

Cody Stevenson and Dayna Barna announce the birth of their son Elias Dion Michael, born at 4:38 a.m. Sept. 27, 2020. Elias weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Taveen Smith and Raeann Schmueckle announce the birth of their daughter A’Zariah Giavonna, born at 8:38 a.m. Sept. 25, 2020. A’Zariah weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

