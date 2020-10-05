

Dale Aleckson

Dale Aleckson, 91, of Weston, Wisconsin, who spent his entire career in public education, died on Oct. 2, 2020.

The son of the late Halvor and Nellie (Jensen) Aleckson was born Sept. 30, 1929, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He married Donna Johnson on June 5, 1952.

A graduate of Clear Lake Minnesota High School in 1947, he earned his undergraduate degree in education from St. Cloud State Teachers College in 1952. He also earned his Master’s Degree in Public School Finance from Northern Illinois University in 1964. After high school, Dale served in the US Army with the 24th Corp, Judge Advocate Division in Korea during 1947 and 1948.

Dale taught Business Education at the secondary level for seven years, and moved on to Business Management of School Districts in Maple Dale-Indian Hill, Shorewood, West Allis-West Milwaukee, culminating his 38 year career with the D C Everest School District as Director of Business. He retired in 1990, continuing with 15 years in public school financial consulting.

He particularly enjoyed spending time with his wife Donna at their cabin on the Embarrass River. He also loved spending time on the golf course. Woodworking was an activity he dearly liked.

In addition to his beloved wife Donna, he is survived by his children, Paul (Susan) Aleckson, Weston, Wisconsin, Jon (Mary) Aleckson, Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin, Nancy (Dennis) Hovey, Byron, Minnesota; grandchildren, Andrew (Sarah) Aleckson, Ted (Laura) Aleckson, Ben Aleckson, Jacob (Jen) Aleckson, Jessica (Matt) Smith, Kelsey Aleckson, Joshua Hovey, Jorden (Angelie) Hovey and Holly Hovey; and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his aforementioned parents, brother Dean, sister Naomi, great-grandson Jack.

A private family Funeral Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church. The Rev. Dr. Steven K. Gjerde will officiate. Interment will be at St. Marcus Cemetery, Clear Lake, Minnesota, with the much-appreciated assistance from Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes in St. Cloud, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dale’s name can be directed to Zion Lutheran Organ Maintenance Fund or the Salvation Army. Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Norma Heier

Norma Heier, 91, Athens, died Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2020, under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice at House of the Dove, Marshfield.

She was born Feb. 4, 1929, oldest of four sisters in the town of Halsey, daughter of the late Edward and Esther (Weise) Hoge. Growing up on the family farm, she was her dad’s right hand gal and knew what it was like to work hard. On Nov. 4, 1950, she married Sylvester Heier at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2015.

In her later years she worked as a bookkeeper for Lake Superior District Power Company and for a short time at Weyerhauser, formerly Roddis, in Marshfield. Following this she worked as a bookkeeper for the Village of Athens and a bank teller at the Bank of Athens until her retirement.

Norma enjoyed gardening especially flowers, playing in the Old Timers Band, singing in the church choir, and bowling. She also enjoyed going up North to the family cabin and eating out with family.

Norma worked tirelessly in the kitchen canning her delicious dill pickles, baking desserts, especially her nut bars, and making fruit cakes and pies for the church bazzar and church stand at the Athens fair. Norma was a life long active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, participating in the choir until she was no longer able.

Holidays were always special and Christmas was the best. She spoiled her children and grandchildren with many gifts. She will always be remembered for helping anyone that needed it and putting everyone else’s needs before her own.

Survivors include her children, Edward “Eddie” (Carolyn) Heier, Athens, Glenn Heier, Athens, Carol (Steve) Guralski, Edgar; grandchildren, Randalyn (Tom) Ellenbecker, Nathan (Lindsey) Heier, Jenna (Matt) Ellenbecker, all of Athens, Stephanie (Travis) Haupt, Marshfield, Wendy (Brandon) Rindfeisch, Stratford and Bradley (Ashley) Guralski, Stratford; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nila (Frank) Koeller, Violet (Roland) Golz and LuAnn Thurs; sisters-in-law, Marcella Sobie and Henrietta Klympyan.

Besides her parents and husband, Sylvester, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Gordy Thurs.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in Athens Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing practices will be followed and masks are required for anyone attending.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to Helen Schreiber and LuAnn Thurs for being amazing caregivers and helping keep Norma in her home for so long. The family also wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at House of Dove for the compassionate care given to Norma over the last few weeks.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Sylvia “Syl” Schoenberger

Sylvia Mary “Syl” Schoenberger moved on to a different plane of existence on Oct. 3, 2020, at the age of 92.

Born a twin on April 8, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, to Edward and Ada (Drake) Carpenter, she grew up during the Great Depression.

While in school, Sylvia won a cooking medal; not because she was the best cook, but because the real winner sassed the teacher. This exemplifies who Sylvia was as a person: helpful and kind. She also was a life saver, having saved (at different times in life) a little girl from drowning; a toddler from falling off a deck; and quick-thinking mouth-to mouth resuscitation on her daughter.

Sylvia left school as a sophomore, to work. In 1944, she graduated from Business School, where she learned skills, especially typing, that served her well throughout her life.

Sylvia met her future husband, Edward, at the La Puma Opera Co. in New York, where he played first flute. After meeting Sylvia and her twin sister, Helen, a friend of Edward’s quipped “Those sisters, VaVaVa-Voom!”

Sylvia and Edward married in 1952 and in 1957 they moved to Wausau, Wisconsin, with their son Konrad, who was born in 1954. Her artist husband received a job offer from the Marathon County Historical Museum and Sylvia became a housewife. Their daughter, Kim, was born in 1960. Sylvia enjoyed her independence and learned to drive in the early 1960s.

Sylvia was raised in traditional religions, but was seeking something more. In the early 1970s, Sylvia found Eckankar-the ancient science of soul travel. She became very active in Eckankar and eventually took on Ministerial duties, presiding over weddings and funerals.

Sylvia wrote and published poetry submitted writing for publication and loved entering contests and sweepstakes. She could frequently be found at her typewriter. Sylvia once wrote “I may never write anything of merit or beauty. May I please be remembered for trying?”

In her later years, Syl discovered Bingo and enjoyed trips to the casinos. Sylvia had great inner strength and great strength of character, but mostly, she will be remembered for her delightful personality and sweet disposition.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, her parents and her twin, Helen Dawson and brothers Thomas and Edward Carpenter.

Sylvia is survived by her son, Konrad (Mary) Schoenberger of Ashland, Wi; her daughter, Kim (Jeannette) Schoenberger of Wausau, Wi; and sister Charlotte Ovrebo of Norway and many loving nieces and nephews.

Thank you to the staff at Wausau Manor nursing home, where Syl was cared for and treated to many games of Bingo!

Thanks also to Aspirus Hospice Care for its end of life care.

A memorial is planned for a later date.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

David “Dave” Cyrtmus

Dave William Cyrtmus was born on a rainy Palm Sunday, March 29, 1942, in Milwaukee to the late Lillian Schmitz and passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. His mother married and divorced his father before he was born so he never met his real dad. He was adopted by his stepfather Marlyn Cyrtmus when he was 10 years old. Never meeting his own father didn’t stop him from being the best dad ever.

He married his high school sweetheart, Karen Kenitz, on June 23, 1962, 10 days after she graduated from high school. They had 58 years of marriage and had three children, Dave, Kevin and Wendy.

In his lifetime he enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball, bowling and horseshoes. He was an active volunteer in church and various organizations especially the Lions Club where he was almost every officer including vice president and president. He worked at UPS for 33 years and when he retired they hated letting him go. He loved his job.

Many years were enjoyed up North in Three Lakes with family and friends on Stella Lake.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; children, Dave (Debbie), Kevin (Leah) and Wendy(Brian); grandchildren, Jacque (Aaron), Bethaney (Tess), Michael (Courtney), Megan (Tyler), Brandon (Autumn), Jake (CJ), Danielle (JJ) and Miranda; great-grandchildren, Cayson, Cai and Cash; brothers-in-law, Wayne and Kenny; sisters-in-law, MaryAnn and Mandee; cousin, Eddie (Laure) and many counsins-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his mother, step-father, second mother, aunt Gracie, brother-in-law, Vernon, sister-in-law, Janet and other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private family services will be held.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

George Bartelt

George Bartelt, 85, of Marathon, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Wausau, Wiscosin, to Gottlieb and Ruth Bartelt. George graduated from Marathon High School in 1953. He graduated from Stevens Point Teachers College in 1957 and later obtained his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

George was a counselor at Cassville High School, taught in Tigerton, and later taught in Tomahawk where he became a principal. He retired to become caregiver for his mother. He enabled her to remain in her home until her death.

He is survived by a brother, John Bartelt, and his wife Pat, of Marion, Wisconsin, and a sister, Mary Butler of Pittsburg, Kansas. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who always enjoyed their times with Uncle Bud.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Jim Bartelt, and sister Joyce Rosso. He will be cremated, and burial will be at Rib Falls United Methodist Church. A celebration of his life will be held by family at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon. Friends may leave condolences at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Jean Rusch

Jean Marie Rusch, 80, town of Stettin, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Jean was born May 26, 1940, in Wausau to the late Lorence and Betty (Muelbeck) Parsch. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1958. Jean was united in marriage to Lyle Rusch on Dec. 17, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stewart Avenue. The couple was blessed with three sons, Mark, Keith and Terry. In addition to helping to raise her children, Jean worked as a bank teller for many years at First American Bank, Central Nation Bank and Brokaw Credit Union.

Jean was a very empathetic and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed being involved with their lives. Jean had a tendency to always be busy resulting in her being very active in the Berlin/Hamburg Lions Club where she became involved with the Sunshine Girls, collecting eyeglasses, eye screening, eye tissue transport, Christmas wreath and other assorted fundraisers. Her dedication led to her being awarded the Knight of Sight Fellowship Award and Birch-Strum Fellowship Award. Throughout her life, Jean was also very dedicated to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Town of Stettin. Over the years, she served on the church council as treasurer, the Altar Guild, Guild Committee, Banner Committee, Outreach Committee, as well as a Sunday School teacher and usher. In her free time, she enjoyed baking cookies for the Hospice House, gardening, quilting and sewing, playing golf and bowling, where she won several trophies. Some of her favorite times were spent with Lyle as they travelled the United States on bus tours to Packer games as well as visiting Hawaii, Alaska, Germany and the Caribbean on several cruises.

Jean is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Lyle; sons, Mark (Dawn) of Wisconsin Rapids, Keith (Sandi) of Wausau and Terry (Carolyn) of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota; grandchildren, Benjamin, Matthew, Courtney (fiancé, Brendan McPeters), Jacob, Tyler, Joshua, Kay and Jenna; great-grandchildren, Ari, Cameron, Makenna and Rennae; siblings, Geri Loy, Chuck Parsch, Larry (Eunice) Parsch and Marlene (Reinie) Lenz; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her stillborn daughter, Penny Sue; parents-in-law, Victor and Edna (Zahn) Rusch; Step Mother Margret Parsch; sisters-in-law, Gerry Parsch, Carolee Rusch, Mary Ann Rusch and nephew, Kevin Loy.

There will be a visitation from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Helke Funeral Home. Facemasks and social distancing are requested by all those attending. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service for Jean will be private. Jean will be buried in the Stettin Christian Cemetery with a committal service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7. All are welcome to attend. Chaplin Jim Hartleben will officiate. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to either Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 232220 N. 120th Ave., Wausau, WI 54401, or to the Aspirus Health Foundation – Hospice Care, 425 Pine Ridge Blvd., Wausau, WI 54401.

Sincere appreciation goes to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Aspirus Cancer Center and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their compassionate care for Jean and her family.

Lawrence Wilke

Larry Wilke passed peacefully at his home on Sept. 30, 2020, in Mosinee, Wisconsin, at age 66. He was born to Fred and Hattie (Witz) Wilke on Jan. 6, 1954.

He is survived by ex-wife Cindy (Gavinski) Wilke, son Jami, daughter Lisa, grandchildren Tyler, Graecia, Lesly and Daiana, four brothers; Fred, Ronnie Gary and Denis, his girlfriend of 22 years Pam Marquardt, her children Alicia, Mike and Lindsey and grandkids; Aiden, Breanne and Kayle.

Larry was a loving father, grandfather, son and friend. Larry will be dearly missed by all.

He was a USAF Veteran, fought fires in Washington and loved to fish and hunt.

A celebration of life will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, from 4-6 pm.

Jon Kayon

ON SEPT. 28, 2020, JON EDWARD KAYON, DEVOTED HUSBAND, FATHER, GRANDFATHER AND FRIEND TO MANY, LOST HIS BATTLE TO COLON CANCER. JON WAS BORN TO SYLVESTER AND MARIAN KAYON ON SEPT. 7, 1947, IN RACINE, WISCONSIN.

JON IS SURVIVED BY HIS LOVING WIFE, DIANE OF 40 YEARS, THEIR CHILDREN ALLISON (JAMAL) MOSLEY, MICHAEL (HEIDI) KAYON, DANIEL KAYON, MELISSA (JEREMY) KAYON -DIETEL, NOLAN (SAMANTHA) KAYON, GRANDCHILDREN J’SHON MOSLEY, KAMRYN KAYON, JERSEY KAYON, MARIAN GRUBER, ADDISON MOSLEY, MAJOR KAYON, JAIVYN MOSLEY, MAELYNN DIETEL AND ONE BROTHER DENNIS MAKOVSKY.

JON WAS KNOWN AS A MAN OF INTEGRITY WHO WAS EXTREMELY LOYAL AND FOR ALL WHO KNEW HIM, HARD-HEADED. JON WAS A HEAVY MACHINE OPERATOR, GROUNDSKEEPER, FARMER, DHIA MILK TESTER FOR 12 YEARS, CAR SALESMAN AND TRUCK DRIVER. JON ENDED HIS WORKING CAREER WITH KRAZE TRUCKING IN AMHERST, WISCONSIN.

JON HAD MANY HOBBIES SUCH AS HUNTING AND ARCHERY, HOWEVER, HIS FAVORITE HOBBIES INCLUDED HIS GRANDCHILDREN, HIS DOG(S), NATURE AND MUSIC.

FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD OUTSIDE SATURDAY OCT. 10 AT 2 P.M. AT NELSONVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3061 OAK ST., NELSONVILLE, WI 54458.

THE FAMILY ASKS THAT THOSE WHO PLAN TO ATTEND, PLEASE RESPECT COVID-19 STANDARDS AND WEAR A MASK AT ALL TIMES DURING THE SERVICE.

THERE WILL BE A SMALL GATHERING FOR FAMILY ONLY AFTER THE SERVICE.

Richard Wendel

Richard S. Wendel, 53, of Birnamwood died unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident in Langlade County.

He was born on June 24, 1967, in Syosset, New York, the son of the late Robert and Ruth (Scot) Wendel.

Richard was a United States Navy Veteran. He was proud of his service and being trained as a search and rescue swimmer.

On March 6, 1996, Richard was united in marriage to Rebecca Maier in Stuart, Florida.

Richard (Rick) grew up in Islip Terrace, (Long Island) New York. Richard had a lifelong fondness for water and was a wildlife boat tour operator in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He was a correctional officer for the Department of Florida Prisons and the Oxford Wisconsin Federal Correctional Facility. He also enjoyed his time working as a counselor at the Sierra Group Home for Boys in White Lake. He was currently employed at Sartori, Antigo. Richard loved fishing, camping and road trips. He was committed to his family and was especially proud of his children.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca; two children, Lya and Craig both at home; one brother, Robert (Fiona) Wendel, East Islip, New York; two sisters, Donna Bulleit of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Christine (Russ) Gisler of Ronkonkoma, New York; father and mother-in-law, James and Nancy Maier of Birnamwood; brother-in-law, Justin (Anna) Maier of South Milwaukee and eight nieces and nephews and three great nieces and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Rev. Robert Hess will preside. Military rites will be conducted by the Darling Gunderson American Legion, Birnamwood. Family and friends are welcome to visit the family at their home throughout the week of Oct. 5, 2020, to pay condolences and are asked to phone the family prior visiting.

Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

