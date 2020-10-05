WAUSAU – Wausau City Council’s Finance Committee will host a public hearing on the Wausau Center mall project at 5 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Council Chambers at Wausau City Hall.

“Public hearings are a great way for the community to give feedback directly to the policy body,” said Mayor Katie Rosenberg. “The comments and questions the public provides during this hearing will be entered in the record and council members will be able to consider them as they deliberate the next steps in this project.”

View the proposed financing and development plans at

ci.wausau.wi.us/Home/Calendar/tabid/95/ModuleID/459/ItemID/4719/mctl/EventDetails/Default.aspx.

Residents and stakeholders are invited to share their opinions and questions at the public hearing by:

-Attending and signing up to speak in person

-Calling into and speaking through the WebEx electronic meeting

-Phone: 408-418-9388

-Access code: 146 463 6820

-Password: wausau

-Submitting testimony electronically by emailing the clerk’s office at leslie.kremer@ci.wausau.wi.us.

Those who attend in person will be given three minutes to address the Finance Committee. Committee members will listen to testimony, but will not offer responses. If there are technical questions, city staff members may provide a brief answer or follow up after the hearing for those questions requiring longer answers.

Participants who attend in person must observe the statewide mask and the 6-foot social distancing mandates while inside City Hall to protect staff, policymakers and the public from spread of COVID-19. Those

unable to wear a mask should submit testimony electronically or via WebEx.

Seating will be limited inside the council chambers. Participants are asked to leave after testifying. There will be limited viewing available in the lobby and the Birch Room.

City of Wausau public hearing

What: Mall project public hearing, hosted by the Wausau City Council Finance Committee

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Council Chambers

More information: WOZ will hold a public information session where members of the public can get more information on the proposed plan design and philosophy.



WOZ public information meeting details

What: Mall project public information meeting, hosted by Wausau Opportunity Zone

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 8

Where: BMO Bank building lobby + City Square plaza, Scott and Third streets

Like this: Like Loading...