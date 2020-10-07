“Birds in Art” 2020

All-new avian-themed artwork from 114 artists from throughout the world comprises the 45th annual “Birds in Art” exhibition and includes artwork by the museum’s 2020 Master Artist Timothy David Mayhew. “Birds in Art” is the museum’s flagship, internationally renowned exhibition presented each fall, and the 2020 edition features avian wonders depicted in innovative and varied ways sure to send spirits soaring.

“Birds in Art” 2020 remains on view through Nov. 29. Before visiting this fall, check.lywam.org for any updates.

Classical Thursday

Thursday evenings this fall include music by Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra soloists or duet pairs at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. to enhance “Birds in Art” 2020 gallery strolls. The museum stays open until 7:30 p.m. each Thursday during “Birds in Art.”

From the Museum’s Collection

“Art of the Hunt“

Hunting is deeply rooted in human culture, extending over all seven continents. Through the work of painters, sculptors and graphic artists dating from the early 19th century into the 21st century, the changing role of birds and animals within the context of the hunt is illustrated and celebrated.

“Modern Menagerie”

Featuring interpretations from realistic to abstract and from fanciful to clever, several sculptures from the Woodson Art Museum’s collection depict a variety of birds and beasts. The mediums used to carve and shape the birds and animals vary, too, ranging from stone, wood and bronze to glass and wire.

“Cast, Carved & Cut”

Twenty small-scale sculptures from the museum’s collection can be viewed and studied in the lower level.

Sculpture Garden & Grounds

The grounds provide a colorful, seasonal backdrop for sculpture. Embark on a seek-and-find, using a map with riddles as clues to find six small-scale sculptures.

The Woodson is at 700 N. 12th St., Wausau.

